Lana sends a message about the return of her former lover (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda's very own Riju Dasgupta caught up with Lana ahead of WrestleMania 36 and the Ravishing Russian shared her thoughts on a wide range of topics.

One of the most intriguing topics of the entire conversation was Lana talking about Liv Morgan's return as her former lover.

Many fans had expected Morgan to portray a much darker character upon her long-awaited comeback and there were even rumors that stated she could have been paired alongside Bray Wyatt.

However, WWE made the decision to surprisingly get her back as the love interest of Lana, a storyline that ended quite abruptly as the company branched off into a feud between Ruby Riott and Morgan.

Lana addressed the fans' disappointment during her interview with Sportskeeda. Lana stated that the fans should be thankful that she got Liv Morgan back to TV.

Lana was in character as she went on to bash the ungrateful fans who wanted Morgan to return with a darker gimmick. She praised Morgan for having the courage to come out and confess her love.

Bobby Lashley's storyline wife then went on to claim that everybody is jealous of her, which is the primary reason why she got all the heat for the unsatisfactory angle with Morgan.

You can check out what Lana had to say in the transcription given below:

Riju Dasgupta: A lot of people imagined that Liv Morgan would be brought back in a much darker persona. Some of them thought that she'd be paired with Bray Wyatt and then she was brought back as your former lover. Do you think that the storyline also ended a little too soon?

Lana: You see, this is once again, people need to start thanking me and I just always get confused why there is not a big loud 'Thank you, Lana.' It just blows my mind because people should be thanking me that I brought Liv Morgan back, period. One again, you can watch me talking about Liv and out the situation on my YouTube channel and it's like people complain constantly. I don't even understand like, fans, like I saw it too. Some people, and first of all, we are talking about Twitter, some people who have a really loud voice, that are a very small percentage by the way, how they are not happy, how they are disappointed that she didn't come back in a darker manner.

Like you should be thankful that she came back, period. And also, people should be thanking me that somehow her love for me brought her out like she literally had so much courage and bravery because she loved me! And I think that at the end of the day the people are disappointed. That's really what we are coming down to and once again, shocker, we're coming back to everything about me. But, surprise, surprise! That's the real reason why people are disappointed.

That's the real reason why people are sad that she didn't come back in a darker way with Bray Wyatt because they are disappointed that she came out and said that she is in love with me. And because most people are in love with me too. They just don't have the courage and bravery that Liv Morgan did to come out and say that she is in love with me. The reality is that everyone is in love with me that's why they boo me. It's because most people are just jealous me of.

