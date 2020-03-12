Lana shares first look from movie with Hollywood legend

Lana

As reported previously, WWE Superstar Lana has lately been absent from Monday Night RAW as she is busy filming a movie with Hollywood legend Bruce Willis. She has also been quite active on her official YouTube channel and has now posted a clip, giving her fans an exclusive sneak peek into her project.

Lana seemed incredibly happy at sharing the big screen with Willis and declared that her dream has come true. She further stated that she's playing the "baddest assassin" in the galaxy and that she can't wait to continue filming more of the movie with Willis. The movie is dubbed "Cosmic Sin" and is a sci-fi presentation.

Lana's latest video gives us the first look from her new movie with Willis:

Lana recently promoted the movie while taking a shot at a fan who tweeted that watching her and Bobby Lashley on TV is one of the worst things ever. Here's Lana's response:

Well then your dream must have come true the last two weeks !!! Now You can watch me on the big screen because I’m going to be a movie star with Bruce Willis .... and I don’t care if you don’t go see the movie or turn the channel when I’m on your tv.... — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) March 10, 2020

This past week on WWE RAW, Lashley defeated Zack Ryder without losing much sweat. The live audience chanted Lana's name during the match and she seemed elated at the same:

Hahahahahahahahahah #WEWANTLANA chats !! Of course the @WWE Universe wants Lana ! Of course the @WWEUniverse wants ME ! L.A.N.A !!!!! Lana ! Lana ! Lana ! Lana DAYYYY !!!!!! — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) March 10, 2020

Advertisement

There's no word yet as to when Lana will be back on WWE TV. With WrestleMania 36 approaching closer, her fans wouldn't want her to miss The Show of Shows.