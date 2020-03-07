WWE Rumors - Lana reportedly filming movie with major Hollywood star

Lana

WWE Superstar Lana wasn't on this week's Monday Night RAW, due to being involved in an ongoing film shoot. Now, more details have emerged on Lana's new film, and it seems like she has bagged a role alongside a major Hollywood legend. The latest update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Lana is currently filming a movie with Hollywood veteran Bruce Willis.

Not much is known regarding the said movie, including its name, but Willis is currently in Atlanta, filming a movie named "Run of The Hitman". The movie chronicles the tale of a hitman who is abandoned by his nation, and then goes on to lose his daughter. A government agency wipes off his memory, and he kick-starts a mission to find his daughter.

Interestingly, Lana tagged the location of some of her latest Instagram posts as Atlanta, which could mean that the above-mentioned movie is the one Lana is currently a part of.

Lana has been making waves on social media for a while now. After a short hiatus, she returned to WWE on last year's RAW season premiere. The return saw Lana joining forces with Bobby Lashley and turning on her husband, Rusev. Lana and Lashley professed their love for each other shortly after, while Rusev did everything in his power to get her back.

The final RAW of 2019 was headlined by Lana and Lashley's marriage, which was interrupted by a returning Liv Morgan, who revealed that she was in love with Lana. The angle continued with Morgan and Rusev joining hands to take on Lana and Lashley.

Rusev has been off TV for a while now, and it seems like the storyline has come to an end. Unfortunately for Rusev, he didn't come out on top in this feud, and Lana is still with Lashley.