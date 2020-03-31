Lance Archer reveals if he is open to a return to NJPW

In his recent Q&A session on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling Superstar Lance Archer was asked about a potential return to his former promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Archer, who prior to signing with AEW this year, had spent the majority of his time in NJPW, went on to tease the possibility of a return to the Japanese promotion at some point down the road.

Prior to arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Lance Archer competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling in his last match for the promotion, earlier this year at Wrestle Kingdom 14. As noted, Archer lost his IWGP United States Championship to reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, on the first night of WK 14 and also recently revealed what it was like for him to share the ring with 'The Death Rider'.

As it turned out, that was Archer's last match for AEW, as he soon departed from the Japanese promotion and made his way over to the US for his new venture with AEW. However, 'The Murderhawk Monster' did tease the possibility of a return to NJPW at some point in the future via the following tweet:

What's next for Archer?

Archer will be making his in-ring debut this week on Dynamite and it remains to be seen who his first opponent is going to be in All Elite Wrestling history.