Lance Archer to make his AEW in-ring debut on next week's Dynamite; possibly facing former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Having made his All Elite Wrestling debut a few weeks ago, Lance Archer is finally set for his highly-awaited in-ring debut on next week's edition of Dynamite. As noted on this week's show, Archer's manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts demanded competition for 'The Murderhawk Monster' and it was eventually confirmed by Cody Rhodes that Archer will be stepping into an AEW ring next week.

Lance Archer to make his in-ring debut next week

Following his victory over Jimmy Havoc in the opening match of this week's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes was on commentary alongside Tony Schiavone and announced that Lance Archer will be in action next Wednesday on Dynamite.

As of now, Archer's opponent for his first in-ring match has not been confirmed, however, judging by his latest series of tweets, 'The Murderhawk Monster' could possibly face Dustin Rhodes in his first match.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion called out Jake Roberts after the latter's intense promo on Cody from Dynamite and it sure did catch the attention of Archer himself. The former IWGP US Champion used a GIF from his clash against Kota Ibushi from New Japan Pro Wrestling and claimed that Dustin Rhodes will also learn a lesson.

What can we expect from Archer's debut?

AEW is yet to confirm a match between Archer and Rhodes for next week, however, for the fans who have previously never watched Archer compete will surely be in for a treat.