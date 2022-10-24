Lars Sullivan could have made it to the top in WWE, former opponent claims (Exclusive)

Lars Sullivan possessed the ability to become a major attraction in WWE, according to his former NXT opponent EC3.

In 2019, it emerged that Sullivan posted several offensive remarks on an internet forum when he was younger. Footage of the former WWE Superstar starring in an adult video also surfaced the same year.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 gave his take on Sullivan as an in-ring competitor:

"If we're talking about Lars Sullivan as a character and an in-ring worker and these things, I think paired with the right piece, he could have been a top-level heel just based on his look and his ability," said EC3. "When Vince [former WWE writer Vince Russo] spoke about guys that are stronger than they know, he is definitely stronger than he knows, and that's scary because he knows he's strong as hell." [3:24 – 3:49]

EC3 reflects on his match against Lars Sullivan

On the October 3, 2018, episode of NXT, Lars Sullivan picked up a statement-making victory over EC3. The two men also participated in a widely praised six-man North American Championship ladder match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend.

EC3 added that he enjoyed the physical nature of his one-on-one match with Sullivan:

"We had a singles match on NXT where I came back all knotted up and busted open a little bit. I felt like I was in a fight," EC3 continued. I really enjoyed that because so much of the wrestling there transcended into creative interpretive dancing, as opposed to physicality, and I remember we just knocked the s**t out of each other, and that was good. He was very good in the ring, very athletic too, so a shame [about Sullivan's controversies]. But, you know what, you reap what you sow." [5:18 – 5:48]

In Russo's opinion, Sullivan would likely have been presented in a similar way to Braun Strowman if he remained with WWE.

