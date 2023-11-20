Last 4 wrestlers to pin Cody Rhodes in WWE: Two of them aren't there anymore!

Cody Rhodes has had quite the journey in WWE. He started his pro wrestling career in 2006 and found himself on the main roster by 2007. He remained with the company for around a decade, leaving in 2016.

The American Nightmare then reinvented himself on the independent wrestling scene, in Japan, and helped create All Elite Wrestling. Once he successfully made a name for himself, he moved up and returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022.

Since making his celebrated and triumphant return to his home promotion, Rhodes has been a top star. He has headlined major events, feuded with the biggest names of the industry, and is regularly pushed as one of, if not the biggest name in the company.

As a result of his newfound main event status, Rhodes doesn't lose often. This article will look at the last four wrestlers to actually pin The American Nightmare on a broadcasted show, and the list may surprise you. It should be noted that Rhodes did recently lose to Brock Lesnar, but it was via referee stoppage.

Below are the last four wrestlers to pin Cody Rhodes in WWE.

#4. Roman Reigns pinned Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Of the last few stars who have pinned Cody Rhodes on a broadcasted WWE show, one is fairly obvious. The American Nightmare has been pinned by Roman Reigns. In fact, he lost to The Tribal Chief on the biggest stage possible.

Rhodes and Reigns battled on WrestleMania Sunday earlier this year. Cody attempted to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in order to finish the story of his family, but interference from Solo Sikoa prevented that from happening.

There may be a chance for redemption, however. Cody and Roman had a staredown on an episode of SmackDown, and Rhodes even stood up to The Bloodline this Friday. Could another battle between the two generational stars take place soon?

#3. Zack Ryder pinned Stardust on Superstars in 2016

While the loss to Roman Reigns is certainly well remembered by fans, his prior most recent loss is likely one that very few in the WWE Universe can recall. Cody Rhodes' prior pinfall defeat on a broadcasted show came courtesy of Zack Ryder.

Then known as Stardust, Cody battled Zack Ryder on the May 16th, 2016 edition of Superstars. The two men battled for just under 9 minutes, but in the end, The Original Bro stood tall.

Today, Zack Ryder now wrestles on the independent scene. He has reinvented himself and competes as Matt Cardona, winning top titles in almost every promotion he steps foot in. Cody and Matt are good friends outside of wrestling, and are often seen interacting on social media.

#2. Apollo Crews pinned Stardust on both Superstars and Main Event in 2016

Apollo Crews on NXT

Apollo Crews is another WWE star who pinned Cody Rhodes. Not only did he do it on one show back in 2016, but he did it on two different programs just days apart. That shows the journey Rhodes has had in the years since.

As Stardust, Cody first lost to Crews on the May 9th, 2016 edition of Superstars. He then lost again on the May 10th, 2016 episode of Main Event. Both matches went for about 8 minutes.

Crews had a run on WWE NXT before being called up to the main roster again in the 2023 Draft. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that has kept him out of action for a few months, but he's seemingly healthy again, and ready to go.

#1. Dolph Ziggler defeated Rhodes in 2016 on Main Event

Dolph Ziggler

The first of the last four stars to pin Cody Rhodes on a WWE broadcasted show and the final entry on this list is Dolph Ziggler. The former World Heavyweight Champion is another long-time friend and rival of The American Nightmare.

Ziggler defeated Cody, once again as Stardust, on the May 3rd, 2016 episode of Main Event. Dolph beat the former WWE Tag Team Champion in just under 10 minutes in what was a quality bout.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was recently released by World Wrestling Entertainment after spending nearly two decades in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Many believe he's AEW-bound, but a return to the company could always be possible in time. Regardless, Cody likely won't be losing to Dolph again any time soon.

