Last Man Standing match confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 36

This all-out brawl is going to be difficult to watch!

Randy Orton has finally accepted the challenge made by Edge!

WWE WrestleMania 36

This year's Men's Royal Rumble match featured the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge to in-ring action for the first time in nine years. The 30-man match also saw a reunion of Rated RKO, as Edge and Randy Orton teamed up to eliminate some of the Superstars.

While fans were expecting the former Tag Team Champions to continue their partnership on the following episode of RAW, The Viper had some other plans. Orton decimated The Rated-R Superstar the night after Royal Rumble and sidelined him from active competition for several weeks. He even put his hands on Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and it further infuriated the 11-time World Champion.

Edge would return to the Red brand two weeks ago and attacked The Viper with an RKO, while also taking out MVP. The following week on RAW, he challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 and The Viper has now officially accepted to square off with Edge on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

"@EdgeRatedR, you may be writing this story, but at #WrestleMania, I'm going to write the last chapter and END IT. I accept." - @RandyOrton #Raw pic.twitter.com/GpzL5l7vLW — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2020

Edge and Orton are embroiled in the one of the most intense and personal rivalries heading into WrestleMania 36. As evident from their recent altercations, the two will not hesitate to tear each other apart and utilize the 'no-rules' advantage to inflict the maximum damage on one another.

Who will be the Last Man Standing when Edge and Orton step inside the squared circle? We will have to wait 12 more days to find out that answer!