WWE Clash of Champions is just hours away. We have 9 title matches on the card so far and the card has shaped up pretty nicely despite the disappointing go-home episode of WWE RAW.

I hope everyone watches this #WWEChronicle before our match. Years ago on the porch he taught me the basics...tomorrow night at #WWEClash, I teach him the business. #PorchToPPV https://t.co/VRr2ttEi8o — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 26, 2020

With the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view almost upon us, we take a look a last-minute look at some of the biggest rumors surrounding the show. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have both commented on a new heel faction and we also have an update on Nikki Cross possibly missing tonight's show. We also take a look at possible plans for the WWE Championship match and a whole lot more.

Read on for our final look at rumors ahead of WWE Clash of Champions.

#6 Nikki Cross could miss WWE Clash of Champions

Bayley is set to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash of Champions later tonight. However, according to Dave Meltzer, it looks like Nikki Cross could be unavailable for WWE Clash of Champions.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said there was an asterisk on the SmackDown Women’s Championship match. Meltzer said that he had asked people in WWE regarding whether Cross would be wrestling tonight, but was yet to receive an answer.

I don't know what's going on with that match. I guess we'll see tomorrow. There's certainly rumors about Nikki Cross who was not on television yesterday, on Friday. If she's there, she's there and if she's not there then she's not there. I asked this morning if she was going to be there and nobody got back to me which, you know, that's your answer, nobody got back to me.

We don’t yet have any confirmation regarding this match. Check out our full report about Nikki Cross possibly missing Clash of Champions HERE.