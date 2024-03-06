Last-minute predictions for WWE NXT Roadblock

NXT Roadblock is the last special WWE event before NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 40 weekend. It will determine Ilja Dragunov's challenger as Carmelo Hayes and Tony D'Angelo will battle it out for a spot in Philadelphia.

There will also be two tag team title contests as the Kabuki Warriors come to NXT to defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. The Wolf Dogs - Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker - will make their first tag team title defense against Chase University (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson).

While Joe Gacy and Dijak will battle in an Asylum match, there will likely be a few last-minute additions to the card. Something could happen with Lexis King and Mr. Stone, and an additional women's bout could be booked.

Brooks Jensen could also challenge Oba Femi for the North American title. For now, here are predictions for the official matches for NXT Roadblock.

#5. Shawn Spears' in-ring return

Shawn Spears won't wait long to make his return to the ring in NXT.

It didn't take long to reveal the name behind the cryptic promos featuring Japanese proverbs.

After a few weeks, former AEW star Shawn Spears was revealed as the purveyor of the wisdom. He blasted Ridge Holland for not 'telling the truth' but said he'd see everyone at Roadblock.

His opponent for the event hasn't been mentioned, but it could be Holland or anyone else on the roster. Regardless of who it is, Spears isn't losing in his NXT return.

Prediction - Shawn Spears wins at NXT Roadblock.

#4. The Kabuki Warriors defend against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley

Will Lyra Valkyria become 'Lyra Two Belts' at NXT Roadblock?

The WWE Women's Tag Titles are defended across all three brands. Since the NXT Tag Titles were merged with the main roster belts last year, the women of the developmental brand have only had one title to pursue.

The Kabuki Warriors will bring the titles to NXT Roadblock. It will be the first time the championships are on NXT since Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won them last year.

This match came together on last week's episode once Valkyria revealed the title shot as a reward for Paxley not interfering in a match. The Kabuki Warriors are on the Road to WrestleMania, so they'll keep rolling at NXT Roadblock.

Prediction - The Kabuki Warriors beat Paxley and Valkyria.

#3. Will Joe Gacy or Dijak survive an Asylum Match?

Joe Gacy just won't go away. Despite his best efforts, Dijak has tried to send Joe packing from the mortal realm. They battled all over the arena, including tossing Gacy off of the WWE Performance Center.

Dijak won their No Disqualification Match at Vengeance Day and then locked Gacy up in a straightjacket. This seems like a three-match feud, culminating with the rubber match at Stand & Deliver.

For that logic to play out, Gacy needs a win at NXT Roadblock. That will only enrage Hard Justice and probably lead to an unsanctioned match or 'loser leaves NXT' bout.

Prediction - Joe Gacy beats Dijak since he's at home in an Asylum.

#2. Will Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin dispatch of Chase University?

Chase University is back on track after some hard times.

The Wolf Dogs have been one of the most entertaining parts of NXT. What started as a feud became a comedic and productive team between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.

Chase University has been through the wringer lately but is back in business. Jacy Jayne seems to be turning heel again after the success of the calendar. Thea Hail is conflicted, but that may not matter.

With The O.C. coming to NXT, the money match for the tag titles seems to be the Wolf Dogs vs. The O.C. That's a good bout for Stand & Deliver.

Prediction - The Wolf Dogs runs through Chase University.

#1. Tony D'Angelo battles Carmelo Hayes at NXT Roadblock

Since losing the NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy last September, Carmelo Hayes hasn't let it go. He kept trying to win his title back, but to no avail. He also passively supported Trick in his pursuits of the belt only to turn on him.

This seems like the perfect time for Trick Williams to return and cost Hayes the opportunity to become NXT Champion again. Williams hasn't been seen since the post-match attack at Vengeance Day.

It will set up two good contests for Stand & Deliver and a fresh matchup for the title rather than the same drama over the last few months.

Prediction - Tony D'Angelo earns his shot at Ilja Dragunov.

