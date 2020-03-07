Last team to enter the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match confirmed

Elimination Chamber PPV takes place this Sunday

This week's SmackDown acted as the go-home show for WWE Elimination Chamber and the main event featured a six-team gauntlet match with the winners receiving a significant advantage during the SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout at the pay-per-view.

Six-team gauntlet match on SmackDown

The match kicked off with the former Champions, The New Day, going head-to-head against Heavy Machinery. After a hard-fought battle, Otis and Tucker actually pulled off an 'upset' as they were successful in defeating Big E and Kofi Kingston. Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado joined the match after that but just like The New Day, they fell victim to Heavy Machinery.

The Usos were the next team to enter the match and although it looked like they would have the upper hand over Otis and Tucker, Heavy Machinery prevailed yet again. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison then entered the match and started to dominate Heavy Machinery. Miraculously, Tucker managed to pin Morrison and eliminated the Tag Team Champions from the match.

After surviving four of the best teams of the Blue brand, Heavy Machinery's final opponents in the gauntlet match were Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Otis and Tucker gave in whatever that they had left in them but the fresh team of Ziggler and Roode were too much for them to overcome. In the end, a Superkick to Otis helped The Showoff to pin him and pick up the win for his team.

With Roode and Ziggler winning the six-team gauntlet match, they will be the last duo to enter the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match. Will this advantage aid them in winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles? We'll find that out this Sunday.