Latest match card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 5, live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. The event will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

The first-ever Hell in a Cell event took place in 2009 when the company created major events with names of popular match types such as Money in the Bank and Tables Ladders and Chairs.

It will be the second premium live event to take place since WrestleMania 38. It follows WrestleMania Backlash that took place on May 8, which saw a host of rematches from The Show of Shows, including AJ Styles vs. Edge, Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes, and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

So with the next Premium Live Event fast approaching, what is the latest card?

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship

Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will compete in their trilogy bout, and will likely bring the curtain down on their feud inside Satan's Structure. Elsewhere, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch on RAW to earn the opportunity to battle Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

More matches will be added to the card in the coming weeks on RAW and SmackDown.

What happened at Hell in a Cell last year?

WWEalerts @WWEalerts Up NOW: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship inside Hell In A Cell #HIAC Up NOW: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship inside Hell In A Cell #HIAC https://t.co/TvIH9nGyCA

Last year's Hell in a Cell event took place inside the WWE Thunderdome with no fans in attendance. It was the last major event to take place inside the virtual fan experience arena set-up.

The show saw Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre inside the cell, which carried a stipulation that if The Scottish Warrior lost, then he could no longer challenge for the title in the All Mighty's reign.

Bianca Belair retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley inside the feared structure. Plus, Charlotte Flair successfully defended her RAW Women's Title against Rhea Ripley via disqualification in a traditional match.

What matches would you like to see be added to the show's card? Let us know in the comments section below.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win the Hell in a Cell Match on June 5? Seth "Freakin" Rollins Cody Rhodes 20 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh