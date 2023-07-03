Following Money In The Bank this past weekend, it has been reported that Roman Reigns' storyline with his former Bloodline teammates, The Usos, is set to continue.

For the first time since December 15, 2019, The Head of The Table was pinned as he and Solo Sikoa lost against Jimmy and Jey Uso in the main event of Money In The Bank.

Despite their rivalry seemingly nearing its conclusion Ringside News has given an update on the family's current creative trajectory.

"Ringside News reached out to confirm this about a call for 'closure' in the Bloodline story, and we were told that, 'there are no calls for anything within WWE about The Bloodline.' Decisions are kept between a very close circle of people, and there is no input from outside that trusted group of backstage names." (H/T Ringside News)

Although he got pinned for the first time in over three years, The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his reign currently at 1,037 days.

Who will Roman Reigns face at SummerSlam?

WWE's next Premium Live Event which is set to take place on Saturday, August 5, is SummerSlam. The 36th iteration of the show will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Having lost to his cousins on the weekend, Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Roman Reigns will now defend his title against the man who pinned him, Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns 🐐 @25_Saurav

Detroit

Roman vs jey For the undisputed title !! Guy's are you ready for this match atDetroit #SummerSlam Roman vs jey For the undisputed title !! Guy's are you ready for this match atDetroit #SummerSlam Roman vs jey For the undisputed title !! https://t.co/aoyuqzPXQK

During most of Roman's historical run with the title, Jey has been by Reigns' side. However, the two stars did face off at the early stages of The Tribal Chief's time with the belt at Clash of Champions and Hell In A Cell in 2020.

Can Jey Uso potentially end Roman's historic championship reign at SummerSlam? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

