WrestleMania is WWE's flagship show. Every April, the company gathers its greatest superstars and presents major dream matches at the historic event.

April 2nd and 3rd will mark the 38th edition of the Show of Shows. Just like every other year, WWE has booked blockbuster matches for the event featuring the top names in the business. If you're looking for the current match card, we've got it right here.

Here's the latest WWE WrestleMania 2022 match card:

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - Universal Champion vs. WWE Champion: This match will probably be the second night's main event. Brock Lesnar defied the odds by winning the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches to ensure that he gets to face his rival as the WWE Champion.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Championship: Considering Rousey's star power, this match has the highest probability of main eventing the first night. The Baddest Woman on The Planet won the Women's Royal Rumble match and chose to challenge Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch(c) vs. Bianca Belair - RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair proved her worth by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match, earning the chance to challenge Becky Lynch at the Show of Shows.

As of now, only three matches have been confirmed, but we can expect many more to be finalized in the coming weeks.

How many matches will WrestleMania 2022 have?

Fans can expect to see most of WWE's titles defended on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The company has a total of nine major championships, excluding the 24/7 and NXT titles.

Currently, only four titles are confirmed to be featured at the event, which leaves us with at least five more matches.

Like the previous two editions, this year's Showcase of the Immortals will be a two-night event. This opens up the field for more superstars to perform. The last two years' events, WrestleManias 36 and 37, featured 19 matches and 14 matches respectively.

If the company follows the trend, fans can expect WrestleMania 38 to have over two dozen matches in total. Hopefully, the ones announced in the coming weeks will be just as spectacular as the currently booked bouts.

