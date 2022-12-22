Leading top stable with released leader, new General Manager to be introduced - 5 ways Eva Marie could return to WWE

Could the pink-haired Eva Marie be making her return to WWE? Some fans believe that the former Total Divas star could be joining the long list of recent rehires in the near future.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp cryptically hinted about more WWE returns on the horizon and later pointed out that Eva herself liked the post on social media. While it was seemingly pointing to Bronson Reed's return, it could also mean other stars may return, including Marie.

While some fans are not happy about the possibility of an Eva Marie return, others appear to be more hopeful. If nothing else, Eva was always capable of getting heat from the crowd, especially from fans on social media.

If the former NXT star is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, what could she do? There are a few interesting roles for her and intriguing ways that she could appear on television, and this article will break down a handful of the possibilities.

Below are five ways Eva Marie could return to WWE.

#5. She could reunite with Doudrop

Eva Marie's last run on WWE programming saw her immediately in search of backup. She eventually found somebody to be by her side, but it was a pairing nobody could have expected.

NXT UK star Piper Niven, who was fresh off of being a top contender for the brand's women's championship, was revealed to be Eva's bodyguard, but with a twist. Piper's name was changed to Doudrop and she had an eccentric hairstyle and bright gear to match Marie's appearance.

While many fans disliked the changes made to Doudrop, she has remained part of WWE's main roster ever since. With her not doing much on-screen as of late, Eva could return to the red brand and reunite with the powerful Scot. With tag team titles and a slim division, they could become contenders.

#4. Eva could return for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

For decades, WWE has held a major battle royal every January called the Royal Rumble. The bout typically features thirty men, but beginning a few years ago, the company also holds a Women's Royal Rumble Match on the same night.

The winner of the Women's Royal Rumble has a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania. They can challenge the RAW, SmackDown, or NXT Women's Champion at the Granddaddy Of Them All. Everybody in the industry wants to be involved in the epic bout.

WWE typically books surprises in the titular match and Eva Marie may be a perfect surprise entry. Fans will no doubt boo the pink-haired menace and while her winning is unlikely, nothing will shock the world more.

#3. She could become a manager

Zelina Vega currently manages Legado del Fantasma

Eva Marie isn't the youngest superstar in the world. At 38 years old, she's not necessarily old enough to stop wrestling, but she may decide to use her talents beyond just brawling with the stars of RAW and SmackDown.

The former Total Divas star may decide to manage one or more superstars. She doesn't necessarily have to just manage, but instead can follow in the footsteps of Valhalla, Zelina Vega, and Rhea Ripley as someone who both manages talent and competes.

Eva could work with male superstars such as Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo who just need a slight push to take off. She could manage Doudrop again or another female star such as Zoey Stark from NXT. It might be most interesting if she manages a collection of both male and female stars, however.

#2. Eva Marie could take Mandy Rose's role in Toxic Attraction

Toxic Attraction

Toxic Attraction has been the most dominant faction on WWE NXT for over a year. Mandy Rose had an impressive NXT Women's Championship reign that lasted for over a year, while Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin won the brand's tag team titles on two occasions.

Unfortunately, the trio is now a duo. Mandy Rose was controversially released by World Wrestling Entertainment due to content she posted on her private fan site. As a result, Toxic Attraction no longer has a leader.

While many expect Jayne and Dolin to continue as a duo or for Sonya Deville to join them, an interesting alternative could be for Eva Marie to return as the leader of the group. Mandy was once a former Total Divas star not given credit by many fans, just like Eva Marie. Could Marie attempt to replicate Rose's success?

#1. She could become a General Manager of either WWE RAW or SmackDown

Adam Pearce is a WWE official

Ever since the brand extension properly took off in 2002, WWE has used General Managers to run Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. While the actual authority members and their title may change, the concept is essentially the same: staff who work directly below the management who run the show.

RAW and SmackDown don't currently have unique management, aside from those at USA Network and FOX. WWE officials speak for Triple H, with Adam Pearce most often presented as the on-screen decision-maker.

If WWE wants to utilize Eva Marie in a unique way, she could return to the company as a GM. Adam Pearce could be given the role for one brand while Eva takes on the other. Ultimately, both will want to make their show the very best that the company has to offer.

