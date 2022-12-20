WWE fans unhappy as released female star teases return under Triple H's regime

Eva Marie has seemingly teased a return to WWE under the Triple H regime with her recent Twitter activity, and fans aren't happy.

Marie made her return to WWE in June last year. Her stint didn't last long, and she was let go by WWE before 2021 ended. Since Triple H took over the helm of creative in WWE, he has brought back a long list of stars whom Vince McMahon had previously let go.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed also returned to the company.

Prominent wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp recently tweeted that more WWE returns are on the horizon. Interestingly, Eva Marie 'liked' the tweet, and Sapp acknowledged it soon after.

Fans were quite vocal about the possibility of Marie's return to WWE in the near future. Check out some reactions below:

darkershadow @darkershadow78 @SeanRossSapp Yeah if hunter brings her back then hes really desperate for returns @SeanRossSapp Yeah if hunter brings her back then hes really desperate for returns

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral You'll have to excuse me if seeing Eva Marie like a tweet saying, "I don't think we're done with WWE returns" makes me nervous...



Stay away!!! You'll have to excuse me if seeing Eva Marie like a tweet saying, "I don't think we're done with WWE returns" makes me nervous...Stay away!!! https://t.co/IZRWFXDZi2

Eva Marie has previously praised Triple H and other WWE higher-ups

Shortly after making her WWE return in June 2021, Eva Marie appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast.

Marie said she was thankful to Triple H and others for giving her a start in WWE. Check out her full comment below:

"They took a chance on me, from Vince McMahon to Triple H to Steph, in 2013, a Diva Search, no name kid, and gave me a start. And that start was absolutely incredible. Talk about being thrown into the wild real quick. But as soon as I stepped away, it was because I got the support from Vince, Triple H and Steph to go ahead and do my first movie and then continue to do movies and TV and film.

Marie then said that she always knew that she would return to WWE someday:

"But I always knew when I left that I was going to be coming back. I just didn't know what that would look like, or when that was going to happen. And then throughout the last four or five years, I always kept in communication with the company. Then the door kind of opened and I was like 'I'm coming right back in.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Steve @phantomhive_kun



I am so happy for Piper Niven. Hey, Eva Marie just stole Triple H's finger point.I am so happy for Piper Niven. #WWERAW Hey, Eva Marie just stole Triple H's finger point. I am so happy for Piper Niven. #WWERAW https://t.co/eb2OTnJVMT

The reaction to Eva Marie's tease clearly shows that fans aren't interested in seeing her on WWE TV again. Only time will tell if she ends up on RAW or SmackDown again.

Do you think Eva Marie will make her return to WWE again? Sound off in the comments below.

