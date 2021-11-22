5 things learned from WWE Superstar King Woods' Sportskeeda interview

WWE King of the Ring holder King Woods is arguably on the role of his career in WWE right now.

The New Day member has forged himself an impressive singles run in recent months on WWE television. This kicked off with Woods achieving one of his career dreams of winning the King of The Ring tournament at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last month.

Since then, Woods has feuded with the likes of current Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown.

At Survivor Series, King Woods will be a member of Team SmackDown in the men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team match.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III interviewed the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion before the Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Woods' thoughts on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, his recent move back to Friday Night Smackdown in the draft, his aspirations going forward in WWE as a singles competitor and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things learned from WWE Superstar King Woods' Sportskeeda interview:

#5 King Woods reveals his creative philosophy in WWE

King Woods has been heralded by many of his fellow WWE Superstars as having one of the best professional wrestling minds on the WWE roster.

Both his New Day tag team partners Big E and Kofi Kingston have gone on record stating that The New Day faction wouldn't exist without Woods and his driving creative force.

When discussing his creative process, Woods explaining the importance of creating something new and not "rehashing" the same things over and over again for his character on WWE television:

"So, I feel like if you prefer to take the same thing over and over again, we're not artists anymore. We're just rehashing things, and that's fine. I'm not knocking that vibe, but for me, my brain feels at homeostasis; I guess I feel even, not off-kilter when I'm creating something."

King Woods has also been credited for some of the more unique aspects of The New Day, such as Francesca the trombone and some of The New Day's elaborate entrances and ring-gear.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman