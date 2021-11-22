5 things learned from WWE Superstar Queen Vega's Sportskeeda interview

Queen Vega is experiencing arguably the greatest period of singles success in her WWE career.

After spending several years in a managerial role, Vega has transitioned into an accomplished in-ring performer.

She made history in Saudi Arabia when he won the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament, defeating Doudrop in the finals at Crown Jewel. Since then, the WWE Superstar has re-christened herself as 'Queen Vega'.

Following her groundbreaking victory, Vega was subsequently drafted from Friday Night Smackdown to Monday Night RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft.

She will represent RAW against Smackdown in the women's 5-on-5 traditional, elimination match at tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III interviewed the Queen's Crown Tournament winner before the Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Vega's thoughts on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, her recent move to Monday Night RAW, her aspirations going forward in WWE and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things learned from WWE Superstar Queen Vega's Sportskeeda interview:

#5 Queen Vega gives details on her WWE Survivor Series 2021 gear

Queen Vega is well known for putting a serious amount of thought and effort into her ring gear.

A well known cosplayer outside of the squared circle, Vega likes to encorporate television, sports, movies and much more into the gear that she performs in.

When asked about the gear she would be wearing at Survivor Series, Queen Vega revealed that it will be inspired by two of her favorite things - Naruto and New York City, specifically the New York Mets:

"I do, but it is two in one basically. I am going to say it here and I am gonna see who picks it up. Because what ends up happening is that if I tell one person it gets around, you know. So, I feel like I want to start here and see where it gets to. It is a combination between The Mets and Naruto. So, you get the orange and you get the blue but you also get Naruto's sage mode in the red. So, there's a bunch of flow there but you get to see them both. If you are a Naruto fan you go 'Oh okay, that's Naruto's sage mode, and if you see blue you go 'Oh that's New York color', you get orange and blue. So, yeah, let's see who gets it because that's a part of it, making sure people get it."

This will be the first time that Queen Vega has competed in a match on a Survivor Series pay-per-view. Given that the event is in her home state of New York, she will be keen to impress.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman