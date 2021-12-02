5 things learned about WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley from her Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the brightest stars in the Monday Night RAW Women's division.

Ripley made her official main roster debut in January at the women's Royal Rumble match. This was followed up by cementing herself as one of the top competitors on RAW when she captured the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III interviewed the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion before Survivor Series at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Ripley's thoughts on her rookie year on the main roster, her aspirations going forward in WWE on Monday Night RAW and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things learned from WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's Sportskeeda interview:

#5 Rhea Ripley reveals her favourite thing about WWE icon The Rock

WWE legend The Rock celebrated the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut this past November.

The Survivor Series pay-per-view from Brooklyn, New York featured several vignettes and promos highlighting the career of the former WWE Undisputed Champion.

Despite this, The Great One did not make an appearance at the event, much to the disappointment of the WWE Universe in attendance and watching around the world.

Heading into the event, Rhea Ripley was asked what her favorite thing was about The People's Champion. The Nightmare revealed that she was incredibly fond of how The Rock sold Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stone Cold Stunner finishing manuvere:

“I think every single time he sells a stunner is just the greatest thing that I’ve ever seen in my life... Anything that he did with Stone Cold was just incredible. They work so well together. They really did bring out the best in each other,” she said.

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin's rivalry throughout The Attitude Era is legendary. The two WWE icons faced off in an incredible trilogy of matches at WrestleMania events.

