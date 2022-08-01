"I don't watch it" - Legend blasts Roman Reigns' WWE entrance (Exclusive) 

Dutch Mantell believes WWE needs to tweak Roman Reigns’ entrance at the start of SmackDown episodes.

With Paul Heyman and The Usos by his side, Reigns often kicks off the show with a lengthy walk to the ring. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then gets on the microphone and tells fans to “acknowledge” him.

Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” that he skips through The Bloodline’s entrance.

“You know they take five minutes coming in, at least,” Mantell said. “Then he gets in the ring, Roman, ‘Acknowledge me.’ Everybody knows that, so they know the first seven minutes of the show every week. You could tune in late. When I watch SmackDown, I don’t watch it for the first 30 minutes. I just tape it so I can show up 30 minutes later, because nothing happens. Nothing.” [15:50-16:19]

Watch the video above to hear Mantell’s thoughts on whether SmackDown will change after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE’s creative figurehead.

What’s next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

The main event of SummerSlam saw Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. The 23-minute contest was widely viewed as one of the best of the long-term rivals’ seven-and-a-half-year feud.

Moving forward, Reigns is set to defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. The event will be the first major WWE show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

McIntyre became the number one contender after defeating Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Do you think McIntyre will dethrone Reigns? Let us know your opinion in the comments section!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far