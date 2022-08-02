Legend on Roman Reigns possibly losing his titles at a non-televised WWE show (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, has an interesting suggestion for Theory if he dethrones Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Theory captured the Money in the Bank briefcase last month to earn an opportunity at Reigns’ titles at a time of his choosing. The young WWE star attempted to cash in his contract during Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. However, he was attacked by The Beast Incarnate before the bell could sound.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show, Mantell doubted whether Theory is ready to become a world champion. If a title change occurs, the legendary booker advised WWE to let Theory’s big moment happen at an untelevised live event.

“Let’s do it at a time when nobody expects it,” Mantell said. “You know what would be a good time to cash it in? On a live event. Then you tape it, then you come back and say, ‘Hey, we just found this out,’ and he’s totally in his right, so he is the new champion. You open up the show, you’ve got a new champion. [Fans would say] ‘What the hell?’” [1:20-1:39]

In the video above, Mantell gave his honest take on Bray Wyatt’s promo ability in WWE. He also discussed Sting’s lack of wrestling understanding.

What’s next for Roman Reigns?

Following his dramatic SummerSlam win over Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns’ next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship opponent will be Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Sheamus on SmackDown last week in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match to become the number one contender for Reigns’ titles. The match will take place at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.

McIntyre and Reigns have faced off in four previous singles matches on WWE television, with the latter winning every time.

Will Drew McIntyre finally defeat Roman Reigns? Let us know your prediction in the comments section!

