Legend to turn heel, NXT star to join top stable - 5 possible finishes for Damage CTRL vs. Trish Stratus, Lita, & Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just days away. The two-night event has a stacked card featuring tons of exciting matches. Some bouts heavily feature the stars of today, a handful feature the stars of tomorrow, and some even include legends from the past.

One bout includes today's top stars, future top tier champions, and Hall of Famers all in one match. Damage CTRL – a group consisting of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley – will take on Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus.

The upcoming match is an intriguing one. Trish and Lita are semi-retired Hall of Famers, while Becky Lynch & Bayley are two of the very best in this era. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, on the other hand, are likely to become future world champions themselves.

The six-woman rivalry is heated and fans are excited to see how it will play out. This article will dive into several possible finishes to the big match. Could a big heel turn take place? Will an NXT star make their debut?

Below are five possible finishes for Damage CTRL vs. Trish Stratus, Lita, & Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. The bout could end in chaos with no proper winners

Damage CTRL first arrived in WWE beginning at SummerSlam 2022 where Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY had a staredown with Becky Lynch. Over six months later, The Man and the fierce stable are still at each other's throats.

The trio have attacked Becky from behind, injured her, and brawled with her all around the arena. Their crazy, chaotic fights haven't just been with Becky either, but much of the RAW roster. Where Damage CTRL goes, chaos often follows.

There's a chance that the animosity between the two trios combined with the chaos Damage CTRL brings will mean that the six-woman tag team match won't end with either team properly winning. Instead, the bout may be thrown out by the referee. The match could also end in a disqualification or count-out.

#4. Damage CTRL may win thanks to Lita & Trish Stratus' ring rust

Damage CTRL

Lita and Trish Stratus are two of the all-time greats in WWE. Both women were stars in the Attitude Era and later in the Ruthless Aggression Era. In fact, they're both former WWE Women's Champions.

While their accolades are incredibly impressive, they haven't been active in-ring competitors in over a decade and a half. Lita's last match prior to her recent return was last year, while Trish's was in 2019. Neither has worked a consistent schedule since the mid-2000s.

Ring rust may very well end up playing a factor at WrestleMania. Bayley is in the prime of her career, while both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have arguably not even reached it yet. While Becky is as good as ever, Trish and Lita not being used to competing at a high level could lead to the Hall of Fame duo and The Man losing at The Show of Shows.

#3. Lita, Trish Stratus, & Becky Lynch may win at WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Lita Trish Stratus & Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is arguably the greatest female superstar of all time. Trish Stratus may be the only star who can give Becky a run for her money with that title. Lita, of course, isn't a slacker and could easily be called an all-time great in WWE.

Given how incredible all three women are and the groundbreaking careers they've had, the trio may be the greatest super team in women's wrestling history. The three greats of two different generations uniting is something special.

With how talented they are, Trish, Lita, and Becky may go on to defeat Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are phenomenal talents, but battling the GOATs of the ring may prove to be too much even for them.

#2. Indi Hartwell could make her main roster debut and join Damage CTRL

Indi Hartwell

As noted, Damage CTRL first formed at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Bayley returned from injury and by her side was the previously released Dakota Kai alongside IYO SKY, who many believed was on her way out of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The group revitalized their careers and were set on a path to stardom. Bayley remained an integral figure on the main roster while IYO & Dakota have become household names. Still, despite their success, there's a chance the group could grow further.

Bayley is friends with Indi Hartwell, a top star in NXT who fans believe is long overdue for a main roster call-up. She may debut at The Show Of Shows by helping Damage CTRL defeat the trio of all-time greats and thus join the devious stable.

#1. Trish Stratus may turn heel and betray her teammates

Trish Stratus is an all-time great. The WWE Hall of Famer is a multi-time Women's Champion who has earned respect from fans all over the world. During her heyday, Trish was arguably the most popular female wrestler of all time.

While Trish is often beloved, the WWE Hall of Famer has also been despised at times. In fact, very few stars have proven to be better villains than the Canadian superstar. Fans may get to experience that side of her once again.

There's a chance that the former WWE Women's Champion will turn on Lita & Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. While it could be to join Damage CTRL, there's a strong chance that she will do so due to some underlying animosity with either Becky or Lita. Regardless, she may cost her team the win and allow for Damage CTRL to pick up the scraps.

