Legend wants to return after 21 years in the first Men's WWE Royal Rumble of the Triple H era

The first WWE Royal Rumble since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon could feature a piece of history if Bushwhacker Luke has his way.

The WWE Hall of Famer famously lasted four seconds in the 1991 Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Earthquake. Aged 75, he is still wrestling to this day and has no plans to retire just yet.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Luke confirmed he would be interested in entering the 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match:

"I sure would, mate, and in January I'm 76! I'd love to do that." [19:10 – 19:20]

In 2017, wrestling icon Dory Funk Jr. returned to the ring at the age of 76. Although he plans to continue wrestling at that age himself, Luke admits he found it "scary" to watch the former NWA star's match:

"I know Dory went over to Japan, I don't know how many years ago, five years ago, six years ago, and he did a match, I think it's on television. It's scary to watch!" [19:32 – 19:45]

Luke's most recent WWE in-ring appearance came in 2001 when he took part in the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17. The New Zealander was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Triple H will make history if he allows Bushwhacker Luke to participate

The tag team legend will become the oldest competitor in a WWE Men's Royal Rumble if he is booked in the 2023 match.

The record is currently held by Jimmy Snuka, who was 64 years old when he competed in the match in 2008. He spent two minutes and 43 seconds in the 30-man contest before being eliminated by Kane.

Triple H's first Royal Rumble as WWE's Chief Content Officer will take place on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. So far, only Kofi Kingston has been confirmed as a participant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

A new book about Butch and Luke's wrestling careers, The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers, is available now.

