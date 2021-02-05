'Butch was really pi$$ed off'- Bushwhacker Luke jokes about that unforgettable WWE Royal Rumble spot (Exclusive)

It's Royal Rumble season and to celebrate the same, WWE Hall of Famers, SK Wrestling caught up with The Bushwhackers for an exclusive chat. Of course, the first topic of conversation that came up was Bushwhacker Luke's memorable Royal Rumble 1991 elimination.

Bushwhacker Luke reveals why his own tag team partner was upset with the Royal Rumble 1991 spot

To refresh your memory, Bushwhacker Butch lasted over 10 minutes in the match, whereas Bushwhacker Luke was eliminated by Earthquake in 4 seconds.

"Vince played that pre-Royal Rumble for about 18 years. The last 2 years, he's never played that clip. That's what the fans remembered. The only thing was, Butch was really pi$$ed off. We got the same payoff."

Bushwhacker Butch joined in and jokingly expressed his frustration about the 1991 Royal Rumble spot:

"I was busting my guts and everything else because it's not an easy match. You can't stand around too much."

He added:

"After that, they didn't even mention what I did. Luke got mentioned all the time. 'Who was it? Which one of you guys? That was fantastic! You walked right in and you walked right back without missing a bloody step!' And I said 'Yeah, but the trouble was, when we got our cheques 10 days later, he got the same money as I did. And I was busting my guts out there."

Honored to be among the few media outlets that gets to interview The (reunited) Bushwhackers tonight. Thanks to the good folks at @luchalibreonlin for setting it up for @SKWrestling. pic.twitter.com/HdXzGoP8G0 — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) February 2, 2021

Of course, it was all in good humor because Bushwhacker Butch added that it was one of the funniest things that he's ever been involved in, in a Battle Royal environment.

