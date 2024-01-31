Legendary 29-year WWE veteran and influential Bloodline figure to step aside following recent change? Analyzing the clues

WWE has been cautious with the creation and progression of The Bloodline over the past four years. Every step taken by the group has been well thought out, and their segments are given to producers with the highest level of experience and quality.

This duty for so long was on the experienced and able shoulders of Michael Hayes. However, that could be under certain changes as of the last few weeks. According to a report from Fightful Select, Hayes is no longer producing segments alone on WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown.

A few months ago, Fightful reported that Michael Hayes handled the production on most Bloodline-related angles and segments regardless of the show, especially with Roman Reigns in it. However, there are a few changes coming in that too.

According to a Fightful report from January 2024 (via PWInsider), the segment between Drew McIntyre and Punk was produced by Michael Hayes and Chris Park (Abyss). Hayes usually handles all Bloodline-related assignments. However, of late, he's had a co-producer on all of his segments. This could indicate that Chris Park (Abyss) is shadowing Hayes. This means Hayes could step aside soon, or Abyss could get a promotion to handle high-level storylines to take over eventually.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Triple H or his team will take the decision to have the erstwhile Abyss run all the important segments. It remains to be seen whether any potential change will happen ahead of WrestleMania 40.

WWE added Bron Breakker to the Royal Rumble to replace Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker was one of the surprise entries at the Royal Rumble. However, he wasn't originally listed among the participants according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that Breakker was a replacement for Brock Lesnar. The main reason behind the reported replacement was the current controversy surrounding the former WWE Champion. Meltzer also revealed that Breakker spots and elimination were exactly the same as planned for Brock Lesnar.

"The fact that the match was pretty much scripted out already, Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled the Brock Lesnar role," Meltzer said. "He came in when Brock Lesnar was going to come in, he threw out the guys Brock Lesnar was going to throw out, he got thrown out exactly how Brock Lesnar was going to get thrown out."

This week on RAW, we saw SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis receiving a call from Bron Breakker. The superstar could soon receive a main roster call-up.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here