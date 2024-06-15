Legendary 7-time WWE champion to leave after nearly a decade following embarrassing loss during Clash at the Castle? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles once again failed to defeat Cody Rhodes and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle. The Phenomenal One quit after he was handcuffed to the ropes by The American Nightmare, who was about to smash his head with steel steps.

This was the first time Styles lost an I Quit match in his pro wrestling career. The rivalry between Styles and Rhodes is seemingly over, and The Phenomenal One could be on his way out of WWE after what went down at Clash at the Castle.

WWE has an ongoing partnership with TNA, the company which was the home of AJ Styles for over a decade. The 47-year-old veteran could go to TNA for a couple of months to redeem himself after back-to-back failures against Cody Rhodes.

Styles does not have much left to do in WWE, and a short run in TNA before his career ends could freshen things up for The Phenomenal One before he returns to the big stage for a final run.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may also not want Styles on the blue brand anymore because he defied him and staged a fake retirement to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. With Styles teasing retirement, being at odds with Aldis, and most importantly, quitting at Clash at the Castle, his leaving the Stamford-based promotion for a while seems like the ideal option for him.

AJ Styles expressed interest in a TNA return ahead of Clash at the Castle

AJ Styles made a name for himself in TNA during his 12-year run with the company. After spending eight years in WWE, he is open to returning to the Nashville-based promotion.

In an interview with Cultaholic, The Phenomenal One stated that he is open to returning to TNA.

"I would say that hopefully something like that happens. It’s good for not only talent in WWE to go to TNA, TNA to come to WWE, it’s better for the younger talent to get into the ring with some people who have different styles. It’s very important that we are well rounded and you can’t do that all in NXT. So the fact that we’re going to be able to do that somewhere else is great."

It seems like the right time has arrived for Styles to return to TNA after his loss to Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle.