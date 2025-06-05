Legendary WWE star to beat Dominik Mysterio and win the Intercontinental Championship? Exploring the chances

Dominik Mysterio has been basking in glory since winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He has two successful title defenses against Penta under his belt, and fans have been wondering who his next challenger could be. It looks like WWE has already teased his next opponent. A legendary star might step up against Mysterio on the upcoming episode of RAW.
AJ Styles could challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. Though the chances of him dethroning the champion are low, the two superstars could soon start a feud on the red brand. The Phenomenal One failed to win the Money in the Bank qualifying match last week. Many believed that he would disappear from RAW following that.
However, PWInsider recently reported WWE has plans to feature Styles regularly on the upcoming episodes of RAW. It indicates that he would be involved in a major program, which could potentially be with Dominik Mysterio. This week on RAW, Paul Heyman confronted AJ Styles backstage before his qualifying match in an attempt to manipulate him to drop out of the bout and focus on winning the Intercontinental Championship.
However, The Phenomenal One did not buy into Heyman's idea, but he did make it clear that he would chase the IC Title. It was seemingly a major hint that Styles would soon feud with Mysterio on RAW for that coveted title. Besides, The Judgment Day member has been directionless since WrestleMania 41, and a feud with the legendary star would put him in the spotlight.
AJ Styles to face Dominik Mysterio at Night of Champions?
Dominik Mysterio has not defended the Intercontinental Championship since the Backlash PLE. With Money in the Bank taking place this week, he is set to miss another premium live event. However, Night of Champions could be where WWE might finally make him defend his gold.
He could compete in a marquee match with AJ Styles with the championship on the line. The Phenomenal One is currently not involved in any active storyline on RAW. With him losing his Money in the Bank qualifying match, Triple H might decide to put him in a prominent feud.
Night of Champions will take place in Saudi Arabia, where WWE often looks to stack the card with legends and icons. Given AJ Styles' star power and popularity, his addition will add grandeur to the spectacle. Dominik Mysterio has also become a polarizing figure in WWE in recent times.
Hence, the WWE Universe might witness the two superstars clash in a blockbuster match at Night of Champions. However, this is currently speculation, and it all depends on what Triple H has in his mind.
