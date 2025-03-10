Legendary WWE star to return on Monday Night RAW and turn heel after 955 days? Potential angle explored

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Well, it is an arena that has witnessed some of the greatest moments in WWE's history. The same tradition could very well continue tonight. A legendary star could be gearing up to make a monumental comeback after a lengthy hiatus.

Becky Lynch could make a shocking return tonight and turn heel after 955 days. The Man has been away from WWE television since May last year. WrestleMania 41 is just six weeks away, and it seems to be the perfect time for her homecoming. Moreover, with the upcoming edition of RAW taking place at The Garden, the chances of Lynch returning tonight are very high, and why not?

Just when fans would be reveling in joy to see Big Time Becks back, Lyra Valkyria could confront her in the ring. The 28-year-old could give a warm reception to her mentor, and the two superstars could embrace each other. However, Becky Lynch's expressions could soon change. In a shocking turn of events, she could unleash a brutal attack on Valkyria.

After leaving her protege reeling on the mat, The Man could pick up the coveted Women's Intercontinental Title and raise it in the air. With a move like that, Lynch could make her intentions clear that she has returned for the gold, officially turning heel in the process. Her last heel run spanned from September 3, 2021, to July 29, 2022.

There were rumors of Lynch debuting a new character, and tonight could be where it happens. However, the abovementioned angle is nothing but speculation as of now.

Becky Lynch to face Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania season is in full swing, and Becky Lynch's prolonged absence has left fans concerned. Despite her hiatus, rumors have been circulating about her potential match at WrestleMania 41. The Man is rumored to face Lyra Valkyria at The Show of Shows this year.

There are good chances of this match happening in Las Vegas. It is because Valkyria is currently the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. It won't be an exaggeration to say that despite holding the coveted title, she is directionless before the annual spectacle.

The 28-year-old is in desperate need of a credible challenger, and guess what? Becky Lynch could be just the right person. A feud against the multi-time Women's Champion will significantly elevate Lyra Valkyria's status in WWE and make the title seem more prestigious.

Lynch competing in a championship match will put her in the spotlight upon her potential return. But everything depends on how Triple H decides to shape the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture.

