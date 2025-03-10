5 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will play a major role in the build-up of the feuds and storylines for WrestleMania 41. There’s no doubt it will be a special edition of the red brand, as the show is set to take place in Madison Square Garden. WWE has packed the card with several exciting matches and segments.

Well, the focal point is the ending of tonight's Monday Night RAW. The company often saves the big moments or major surprises for the final few minutes. From Roman Reigns' much-awaited return to Rhea Ripley causing chaos, there are several ways the show could go off-air tonight.

Below are five potential endings to the March 10 edition of WWE RAW:

#5. Seth Rollins may stand victorious over CM Punk

There is a high chance that the Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk will be the main event tonight on WWE RAW. Given the disdain they have for each other, both stars could tear the house down in MSG. However, The Visionary could pull off a huge upset in the match.

He could go unhinged and completely destroy Punk, leaving fans absolutely stunned. After a brutal assault, The Visionary could grab a huge victory over the 46-year-old. Seth Rollins might stand tall over CM Punk's carcass inside the steel structure with WWE RAW going off-air.

#4. Gunther could form a new alliance and destroy Jey Uso

Jey Uso will face Grayson Waller in a one-on-one match tonight on WWE RAW. However, it could be nothing but a trap masterfully laid out for The YEET Master by A-Town Down Under. Gunther might make a shocking interference in this match, leading to a disqualification.

The Ring General could form a temporary alliance with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to launch a brutal attack on Jey Uso. The three superstars could continue their assault until a horde of referees separates them. Gunther, Waller, and Theory can stand shoulder to shoulder with Jey lying on the mat.

#3. John Cena might send a message for Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes is advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, and WWE may save his segment for last. The American Nightmare might deliver a passionate promo similar to what he did on SmackDown. However, this time, his WrestleMania 41 opponent, John Cena, could interrupt him.

The Cenation Leader could send a video message to Rhodes via the Titantron screen, delivering a spine-chilling warning that he is coming for Cody Rhodes next week and that Rhodes' time is running out. Just as Rhodes would look confused yet determined, the camera could pan out to end the show.

#2. Rhea Ripley could wreak havoc on Bianca Belair

Tonight's WWE RAW could end in a massive brawl between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The Eradicator could be seeking revenge after losing the Women's World Title last week due to Belair's ringside presence. She could therefore look to make the 35-year-old pay.

The EST could suffer Rhea Ripley's wrath, and why wouldn't she? Mami could wreak absolute havoc on Bianca Belair, sending her crashing to the mat. A vicious Ripley could walk away backstage in disgust, leaving Belair unconscious in the ring, and that’s how the show could go off the air.

#1. Roman Reigns could invade the Steel Cage match

Well, the biggest surprise that could unfold at Madison Square Garden tonight is Roman Reigns' homecoming. The OTC might make a shocking return during the Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. He could invade the match and unleash a ruthless attack on Rollins for what he did at Royal Rumble.

However, Reigns' interference may not sit well with Punk, and the latter could provoke him. As a result, both superstars could get into a physical altercation inside the steel structure. With Seth Rollins already lying in a corner, Roman Reigns could take down The Second City Saint as well.

After doing so, the Tribal Chief could walk out through the ramp in fury as WWE RAW goes dark.

