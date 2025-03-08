When is John Cena's next WWE appearance? Likely return date revealed

John Cena's next appearance has become a hot topic among the fans. His shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber has sent shockwaves around the WWE Universe. Many fans, and even his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes, are waiting for the answers. So, the big question remains: when will Cena show up next?

The Cenation Leader is currently advertised for the March 17 episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. Moreover, John Cena is confirmed for two additional appearances during WWE's Europe Tour on the Road to WrestleMania in the same month.

Following an appearance in Brussels, Cena will show up on the March 24 episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. Well, that's not it, as The Franchise Player has also been advertised for another appearance on RAW in London on March 31. There is a good chance that the Hollywood star could also appear on a few more WWE shows in April before WrestleMania.

Next week's episode of RAW is set to take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Considering the grandeur of the arena, there is a small chance that John Cena might make his presence felt on the show. Following his shocking heel turn, it's evident that WWE wants to feature Cena as one of the main focus of WrestleMania 41.

That said, it will be interesting to see what The Cenation Leader has to say when he returns to WWE ahead of his blockbuster clash with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Where is John Cena right now?

The WrestleMania season is at its peak right now in WWE. With the shows rolling every week, fans wonder where John Cena is. The 16-time World Champion is set to main event The Show of Shows this year, making it important for him to appear regularly on the shows.

However, the 47-year-old is busy fulfilling his Hollywood commitments. Cena is currently shooting a live-action movie, Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave. The film is being shot in multiple locations worldwide, including Morocco and some parts of Africa.

This is the exact reason for his inability to appear on WWE shows despite being the WrestleMania main eventer. Besides, John Cena's tight Hollywood schedule was a particular reason why The Cenation Leader was unable to be a part of the Elimination Chamber buildup.

It will be quite interesting to see what WWE has in store for him upon his much-awaited return.

