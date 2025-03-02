Why did John Cena turn heel? Exploring potential reason

WWE's landscape witnessed a seismic shift when John Cena shockingly turned heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This moment sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. Since then, fans have been buzzing with only one question in mind: Why did Cena turn heel?

The Cenation Leader won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Well, there is no denying that John Cena has been the torchbearer of the Stamford-based promotion for decades. Meanwhile, WWE has been establishing Rhodes as the biggest babyface of this current generation.

If two of the most beloved babyfaces had locked horns, fans would have been in a dilemma. It could have divided them, and a lot of viewers might have also turned against The American Nightmare. So, to avoid such a situation and to showcase Cody Rhodes as WWE's current flagbearer, the company seemingly had no other option but to turn Cena heel.

Also, the biggest storylines of WrestleMania usually revolve around heel vs. babyface, and why not? This is what keeps fans on the edge of their seats. But two of the good guys, Cody Rhodes and John Cena, going up against each other would have arguably failed to create the magic that a heel vs. face can do. Moreover, it would have made the outcome quite predictable.

Considering the abovementioned factors, The Cenation Leader's heel turn was the need of the situation. It was necessary to make the storyline for the Undisputed WWE Championship match much more compelling. Had it not happened, fans' interests might have dipped to some extent.

Can John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41?

Ever since The Franchise Player announced his farewell tour, the WWE Universe has been hoping to see him win his 17th World Title this year. Well, the chances of it happening at WrestleMania 41 seemed quite low at one point. It was because no one could imagine a babyface John Cena dethroning Cody Rhodes.

But the tables completely turned at Elimination Chamber when he joined forces with The Rock and underwent a character change. The Final Boss has been on a mission to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship under his control. It will be safe to say that Cena has agreed to be the corporate champion that Rocky wants.

It won't be a surprise if The Cenation Leader pulls off a shocker at The Show of Shows this year. There is now a good possibility of John Cena capturing the coveted title at WrestleMania 41 with the help of The Final Boss. Cena can walk out of Las Vegas as a 17-time World Champion.

It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up. Regardless of what happens, Cena's heel turn set the tone for the Road to WrestleMania.

