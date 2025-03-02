  • home icon
  • John Cena's jaw-dropping heel turn leaves former WWE Champion speechless: "I cannot believe what I just saw"

John Cena's jaw-dropping heel turn leaves former WWE Champion speechless: "I cannot believe what I just saw"

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:01 GMT
John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE Champion Big E recently spoke about John Cena turning to the dark side. The 16-time World Champion aligned himself with The Rock after winning the Elimination Chamber match.

Time stood still at the Elimination Chamber as John Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion turned down The Final Boss' offer this week, only to be betrayed by Cena. The trio of The Rock, John, and rapper Travis Scott beat down The American Nightmare, leaving him in a pool of his blood.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show, Big E commented that he never expected to see the day John turned heel. He noted that wrestling experts were discussing all possible outcomes with the Cody and Rock situation, but it never crossed anyone's mind that Cena would turn to the dark side. The former WWE Champion was taken aback by these developments.

"It doesn't sound real. I've never thought we'd see that. When that happened, I leaped out of my chair. We talked about all the possible scenarios with this Cody and Rock situation, not once, not one time did that cross our minds. Not once! To this day, I cannot believe what I just saw."
It will be interesting to see how the fans react to a heel John Cena and whether the star can win the elusive 17th World title after his alliance with The Rock.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Neda Ali
