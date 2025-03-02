John Cena's WrestleMania 41 opponent confirmed

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 02, 2025 03:38 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is a former WWE Champion (image source: WWE.com)

John Cena just competed at Elimination Chamber 2025. His WrestleMania 41 opponent was confirmed at the show.

Ever since John Cena announced his retirement tour last year, there has been a lot of speculation regarding whom he would face in his final year as a full-time performer. During RAW's premiere on Netflix, Cena made it clear that he wanted to win the Royal Rumble and head to WrestleMania to win his 17th World Title.

However, Cena wasn't able to win the Royal Rumble. Following the premium live event, The Cenation Leader announced that he would participate in the Elimination Chamber match with the chance to earn a shot at the World Title.

Tonight at Elimination Chamber, Cena was determined to win the match. He put on an incredible performance. Cena and CM Punk even turned back the clock on their rivalry. Despite being eliminated, Seth Rollins returned to Stomp Punk outside the ring and cost his bitter rival a chance to main-event WrestleMania. Cena then choked Punk out with the STF to win the Elimination Chamber match.

With this win, Cena will now head to WrestleMania 41 to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena can defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win his 17th World Title.

Edited by Arsh Das
