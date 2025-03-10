4 Ways Roman Reigns can return on WWE RAW this week

Roman Reigns is expected to return to WWE after nearly six weeks. The expectation is that he will appear on Monday Night RAW this week.

The OTC was recovering from injuries he sustained during Royal Rumble following an assault from Seth Rollins at ringside after their elimination from the Men's Match.

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, we take a look at four ways the former Universal Champion could return to Monday Night RAW this week.

#4. Paul Heyman could bring him out

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Paul Heyman hasn't been seen in WWE for weeks, so it would make sense for him to return with Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW.

The Wiseman could appear in the opening segment of RAW or during the show to cut a promo on Roman Reigns and eventually bring him out.

On that occasion, the other scenario could be that the WWE Hall of Famer may interrupt a Seth Rollins or CM Punk promo and confront either superstar before bringing out the OTC.

#3. He could have a staredown with Seth Rollins

It appears as a no-brainer that Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, especially after what happened at Royal Rumble.

Nearly six weeks before The Showcase of the Immortals, it might be the best time for WWE to start building this feud. The Visionary will collide in a Steel Cage Match against CM Punk in the main event of RAW.

Once the match is over, the OTC could appear on stage and have a staredown with Rollins, similar to the one The Rock had with Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood back in October.

#2. He could attack Seth Rollins (and CM Punk) after the Steel Cage Match

Seth Rollins and CM Punk will write a new chapter in their rivalry on Monday night as they face off in a Steel Cage Match. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce officially announced the match after the brawl that the two megastars had both in the ring and backstage last week.

Their rivalry reached a new high at Elimination Chamber when Seth Rollins stomped CM Punk inside the Chamber after his elimination, costing him the victory and denying The Best in the World a title shot and main event WrestleMania 41.

Thus, fans expect a brutal Steel Cage Match this Monday on RAW, and once it is over, Roman Reigns could show up and assault both superstars. On that occasion, WWE Creative might book a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

#1. Roman Reigns could cost Seth Rollins the Steel Cage Match

This is the most likely scenario. At some point during the match, the OTC's music could hit and distract Seth Rollins before Roman Reigns appears on stage.

CM Punk could take advantage of the distraction to defeat The Visionary, setting the stage for the match between Reigns and Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Seth will then seek revenge on his former Shield brother, and Reigns might become a regular presence on RAW for the remainder of the Road to WrestleMania. That said, Monday on RAW will shed more light on what is next for the OTC in WWE.

