4-time WWE Champion joining The Rock and John Cena’s alliance is possible, according to legend

A legendary four-time WWE Champion could join The Rock and John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 41, believes Rikishi. The champion being discussed is none other than Roman Reigns.

For those unaware, John Cena turned heel after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. The 16-time World Champion turned on Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock. The two legends then obliterated The American Nightmare before posing in front of the camera while Rhodes was lying in the ring helpless.

During the segment, fans noted how The Final Boss made a two-finger gesture, similar to a three-count gesture he did at last year's WWE Bad Blood. Many people believe this could mean that The Brahma Bull and The Cenation Leader might add another name to their group.

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker admitted that he believed The Rock was doing a countdown to something.

The WWE legend also highlighted how CM Punk took several shots at The Final Boss and John Cena on RAW, questioning if The Second City Saint could sell his soul and join the two legends.

"Oh it is definitely a countdown or something... We're what seven weeks away from WrestleMania? You know we've seen John Cena's promos leading up to this heel turn, and I've just seen recently before I came here in the studio, I just seen CM Punk call out The Rock. And you know it was like one of those pipe bombs type of promo that CM Punk did, you know? And it got a good good reaction from the fans, like [they're] really behind CM Punk like they want Punk to whoop Rock's a**, they want Punk to whoop John Cena's a**. So I don't know, could that be another [name joining them?]," he said. [4:58 - 6:27]

Rikishi added that if anyone from The Bloodline joins The Rock and John Cena, everyone knows who it will be, seemingly referencing Roman Reigns after the host raised his finger in the air. The Samoan Stinker also mentioned that he would be heartbroken if this ended up happening.

"Then I hope it ain't, the third person and I'm just kind of throwing it out there, but I hope you know down the line it's nobody in The Bloodline is that third person and we all know who [it will be] if it comes down to one that's really going to break all the wrestling fans' hearts. That'll break my heart too, man, you know cause Rock is, he's going after people's jobs and everything, he's talking, 'I want your soul,' man, that's scary. That is truly scary," he added. [6:48 - 7:30]

Check out the podcast below:

Former WWE star believes Triple H could join The Rock and John Cena

During a recent edition of the REEBOOKED Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt said despite retiring from in-ring competition, Triple H could shockingly join The Rock and John Cena as it would be "best for business."

"If there is a third person or if they want to stack the deck, Triple H. I know he's not wrestling anymore, but he can hit a Pedigree. It wouldn't be his first time doing what's best for business," English said.

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Rock and John Cena going forward.

Please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

