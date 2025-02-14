Roman Reigns fires a massive shot at Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins started their journeys together in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, The Original Tribal Chief took a massive shot at The Visionary heading into WrestleMania 41.

Last year, Seth Rollins decided to end The Bloodline and Roman Reigns' tyranny with Cody Rhodes. The duo successfully ended the Tribal Chief's legendary run, but the hatred between the two hasn't gone anywhere, which was recently reignited at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

In a video on IGN, Roman Reigns reviewed the upcoming WWE 2K25. The developer played a match from Royal Rumble 2022, in which Reigns faced Rollins for the Universal Championship. During this, the Original Tribal Chief stated that The Visionary was a stage five clinger and could not move on with his life after they went their separate ways.

"He's a stage five clinger. Just holding on because he can't move on with his life. Me, I've just created so much; a beautiful empire. We've pretty much everything, and that's what they do. They all come back. But yeah, he's just holding on, man," Reigns said. [From 05:23 - 05:39]

Roman Reigns reportedly won't compete at Elimination Chamber 2025 due to Seth Rollins

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns decided to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the first time in half a decade. The Original Tribal Chief intended to win the gimmick match and secure a third bout with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

During the event, CM Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins, which infuriated The Visionary. The star took it out on the Original Tribal Chief when Seth Rollins stomped his head into the ground outside the ring. Later, it was revealed that the 39-year-old star was injured, but there was no further update.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Roman Reigns wouldn't compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, nor would he compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The storyline was done to keep the Original Tribal Chief out of the match and not take any pinfall losses in the promotion.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges as the Original Tribal Chief's opponent or opponents at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit IGN and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

