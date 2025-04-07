Legendary WWE star to return at WrestleMania 41 following subtle spoiler? Analyzing the clues

WWE WrestleMania 41 is less than three weeks away, and the match cards for both nights are starting to take shape. The Grandest Stage of Them All could also be the place where a former star returns after leaving in 2022.

Saraya, more famously known as Paige, recently announced her departure from AEW. She was with the Tony Khan-owned promotion for over two years, winning the AEW Women's World Championship once. However, she hasn't wrestled in WWE since December 2017 after suffering a serious neck injury.

With AEW clearing her to wrestle again, there's speculation that she might return to WWE. On Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast in late March, The Glampire said that she was open to coming back to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

While Saraya revealed that her contract with AEW was up in September, she confirmed her departure a couple of days later after the podcast episode was released. Another potential clue to her possible return was the latest upload on WWE Vault's YouTube channel. It was the full match between Team Total Divas and Team B.A.D. at WrestleMania 32.

The featured thumbnail of the abovementioned video has Saraya up front along with her fellow Total Divas teammates Natalya, Brie Bella, Alicia Fox, and Eva Marie.

While nothing has been confirmed, the company could have used a different thumbnail for the video. A WrestleMania 41 return for Saraya could give her a full circle moment more than a decade after her debut.

Liv Morgan wants to see Saraya back in WWE

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Liv Morgan was asked about Saraya's recent AEW exit. The former Women's World Champion wanted to see The Glampire back in World Wrestling Entertainment as Paige and would love to beat her up.

"I'm open to whomever wants to try to challenge me. I’m sure that Paige wants to take me on. I grew up watching Paige. I’m open, I’m open. If she wants to get beat by Liv Morgan, the greatest of all time, then I’m happy to do it," Morgan said.

In addition to Liv Morgan, there are other dream matches to make, given that Saraya wasn't able to wrestle top stars like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and more at the peak of the women's revolution.

