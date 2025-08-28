Legendary WWE tag team to reunite on TV and help top star win the World Title? Potential explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 28, 2025 13:52 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW [Image source: GETTY]

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is set to take place on Sunday at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The premium live event will see Seth Rollins defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, it seems like a legendary WWE tag team could reunite on TV and help Jey regain the world title after losing it to Gunther a few months ago on RAW following Money in the Bank 2025.

The tag team in question is The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso). The twins were arguably one of the greatest tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion before their split. They have held a total of eight WWE Tag Team Championships and hold the record as the longest-reigning male tag team champions in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, regardless of championship or roster status.

Ad

Despite going their separate ways and now featuring on different brands, the twins have reunited on certain occasions, including a recent event following this week's episode of WWE RAW. Given this situation, The Usos may finally reunite on the upcoming edition of SmackDown in a shocking twist.

If this happens, and with a plethora of possibilities open, Big Jim might interfere during the World Heavyweight Championship match this Sunday at Clash in Paris and help his twin brother, Jey Uso, regain the title.

Ad

However, while this angle might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The Usos to go for their ninth WWE tag team championship?

If the above scenario plays out, Jimmy Uso will have to move to RAW and join Jey Uso since the World Heavyweight Championship is being defended on the red brand.

Ad

With The YEET Master potentially a champion, The Usos might also challenge The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) for the World Tag Team Championship. Interestingly, this could revive the OG Bloodline, as Roman Reigns is currently bonding with Jey on RAW.

That said, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications