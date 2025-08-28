Legendary WWE tag team to reunite on TV and help top star win the World Title? Potential explored

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is set to take place on Sunday at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The premium live event will see Seth Rollins defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way match.That said, it seems like a legendary WWE tag team could reunite on TV and help Jey regain the world title after losing it to Gunther a few months ago on RAW following Money in the Bank 2025.The tag team in question is The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso). The twins were arguably one of the greatest tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion before their split. They have held a total of eight WWE Tag Team Championships and hold the record as the longest-reigning male tag team champions in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment, regardless of championship or roster status.Despite going their separate ways and now featuring on different brands, the twins have reunited on certain occasions, including a recent event following this week's episode of WWE RAW. Given this situation, The Usos may finally reunite on the upcoming edition of SmackDown in a shocking twist.If this happens, and with a plethora of possibilities open, Big Jim might interfere during the World Heavyweight Championship match this Sunday at Clash in Paris and help his twin brother, Jey Uso, regain the title.However, while this angle might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.The Usos to go for their ninth WWE tag team championship?If the above scenario plays out, Jimmy Uso will have to move to RAW and join Jey Uso since the World Heavyweight Championship is being defended on the red brand.With The YEET Master potentially a champion, The Usos might also challenge The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) for the World Tag Team Championship. Interestingly, this could revive the OG Bloodline, as Roman Reigns is currently bonding with Jey on RAW.That said, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.