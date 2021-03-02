"Let Drew go back to Scotland" - Vince Russo pitches Bobby Lashley storyline idea (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes WWE should continue the Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre storyline after WrestleMania 37.

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended with Lashley defeating The Miz to win the WWE Championship. Although it has not been confirmed, McIntyre is expected to face Lashley in a marquee match at WrestleMania. The All Mighty cost McIntyre the WWE Championship at the recent Elimination Chamber event.

Russo, who worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. He said WWE should produce Rocky IV-esque vignettes with McIntyre by sending him back to Scotland to prepare for his match against Lashley.

“Bro, when Drew loses it, let him go back to Scotland. I’m gonna go back to the beginning and let’s see that kind of training. Scotland’s a beautiful country, let’s see that.

“I mean, bro, you can get six months out of this easy, without batting an eye. But gosh, bro, you’ve got to keep both of these guys strong, and every time it’s a win [beat each other] it’s a hair, bro, just a hair, and then you can come back to it at any time.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s ideas for the next step in the Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre rivalry.

Vince Russo thinks Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre could team up

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash 2020

WWE has received criticism in recent years for having makeshift tag teams win Tag Team titles. Unlike past pairings, Vince Russo thinks a dominant team of Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre would make sense.

“You could even do the thing after a series of three where now there’s a mutual respect. Bro, team them! Make them kill everybody but then, bro, Lashley [attacks McIntyre], you’ve got it all over again.”

Russo added that it would be a missed opportunity if Lashley and McIntyre receive new opponents immediately after WrestleMania.

