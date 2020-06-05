Lio Rush hits out at WWE for using Drake Maverick's release as storyline

Lio Rush expressed his frustration on WWE making up the entire Drake Maverick storyline.

Lio Rush isn't happy!

Drake Maverick has been making headlines for the last few weeks. After getting released by WWE earlier this year in April, the former general manager of 205 Live entered the tournament to determine the interim NXT Cruiserweight champion. His real-life release was turned into a storyline as he went on to overcome obstacles and reached the finals of the tournament.

On this week's episode of NXT, Drake Maverick took on El Hijo del Fantasma to determine the new champion. While he was unable to win the title and was about to bid farewell to the NXT and WWE Universe, Triple H appeared and offered him an NXT contract. With this, Drake Maverick is now back in WWE.

Lio Rush was one of the many Superstars who was released by WWE in April. In a recent tweet, he has expressed frustration with WWE using the entire Drake Maverick release as a storyline.

"Man....Are they going to hire everyone back then? Kind of a slap in the face to use this as a shoot work. But i guess I'm not surprised. Super happy for anyone getting there job back. But damn, real trauma and a lot of others were apart of this"

Lio Rush in WWE

After spending time in CZW and Ring of Honor, Lio Rush joined WWE in 2017 and joined NXT. After spending some time in NXT, he was moved to the main roster as part of 205 Live. In September 2018, Lio Rush joined Bobby Lashley as his manager, and the two turned heel.

Lio Rush's notable victory came during his return to NXT last year, where he captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Drew Gulak. He then went on to drop the title to Angle Garza two months later.

On April 15, 2020, WWE released Lio Rush along with many other Superstars as a cost-cutting measure for the company.

