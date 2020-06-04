Drake Maverick signs with NXT

Drake Maverick has signed with NXT!

Tonight's episode of NXT saw the finals of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. After weeks of matches, Drake Maverick and El Hijo del Fantasma make their way to the finals. Fans were especially interested in this match as a loss here for Maverick would've resulted in him leaving WWE.

After a great back-and-forth match, Drake Maverick was distracted by the masked abductors that led to Fantasma picking up the victory. A shattered Maverick sat in the ring, almost breaking down into tears. He looked at the camera and thanked all the fans, as the NXT crowd in attendance broke into chants of "Thank You, Drake".

In an interesting turn of events, just when it looked like Drake Maverick is about to say his final goodbye to WWE, Triple H appeared from behind. The man behind the success of NXT went on to hug Maverick and offered him a new contract with the Black & Gold brand. The gratitude was there to be seen on Maverick's face as he signed the contract and celebrated on the ramp to end the show.

Drake Maverick was released from WWE in April

Drake Maverick was one of the several WWE Superstars to get their release from WWE earlier this year in April as a cost-cutting measure. As soon as the news broke out, Drake Maverick posted a very emotional video on his social media, breaking down into tears and revealing how much WWE meant to him and how badly the release will impact him.

From posting an emotional video following his WWE release, Drake Maverick has managed to win over the hearts of the Universe.



He may not have become #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion but he has become the People’s Champion.



What a journey! And it most definitely isn’t over yet... pic.twitter.com/rGHWrPfi7l — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) June 4, 2020

WWE later revealed that Drake Maverick would be a part of the tournament to crown the interim Cruiserweight Championship. While Maverick lost the first match in the tournament, he went on to make a great comeback and came all the way to the finals!

He might not have won the Cruiserweight championship, but he won over the hearts of the WWE and NXT Universe. Welcome to NXT, Drake Maverick!