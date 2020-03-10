Lio Rush's tweet leaves fans in a state of worry
WWE Superstar Lio Rush recently sent out a tweet via his official Twitter handle and it ended up leaving his fans in a state of concern.
Without adding a caption, Rush posted a picture containing a detailed message which mentions how he's feeling miserable, depressed, confused, angry, and scared. Rush further hinted that he's gone numb and isn't in a good spot mentally.
Rush then signaled that he's alone and wants it all to end, adding that this is how he felt when he woke up in the morning. He went on to ask everyone for their prayers. Check out the full tweet below:
As expected, fans came in droves and poured their support and love for the former Cruiserweight Champion. Many asked him to stay strong and assured him that he has their support through thick and thin.
Rush currently competes on both NXT and 205 Live brands. He made waves last year when he was removed from WWE TV soon after WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with, resulting in his association with Bobby Lashley coming to an end.
It was reported that Rush had backstage heat that stemmed from him disrespecting veterans. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry confirmed the same soon after.
Rush came back after a long hiatus and went on to win the Cruiserweight title by defeating Drew Gulak. He later lost the title to Angel Garza.
