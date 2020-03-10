Lio Rush's tweet leaves fans in a state of worry

Lio Rush

WWE Superstar Lio Rush recently sent out a tweet via his official Twitter handle and it ended up leaving his fans in a state of concern.

Without adding a caption, Rush posted a picture containing a detailed message which mentions how he's feeling miserable, depressed, confused, angry, and scared. Rush further hinted that he's gone numb and isn't in a good spot mentally.

Rush then signaled that he's alone and wants it all to end, adding that this is how he felt when he woke up in the morning. He went on to ask everyone for their prayers. Check out the full tweet below:

As expected, fans came in droves and poured their support and love for the former Cruiserweight Champion. Many asked him to stay strong and assured him that he has their support through thick and thin.

Know that you're not going through this alone, Lio... you have so many fans who are pulling for you, and who genuinely care about you.



Like you said, you don't have to go through what you're going through alone. — TheBrianJ [DotR] (@TheeBrianJ) March 9, 2020

Dude, you’ll always hold a special place in my heart. First WWE Superstar I ever interviewed and you put enough trust in me to do so.



I appreciate you so much as a talent and just as a person. You’re an important person with a massive future ahead of you. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 10, 2020

Man. you’re not alone I understand that this is not what you wanted. You can make it and then as soon as your ready. Get out. It’s your mental health and that’s far more important than anything. All the love ❤️ I understand completely how hard this is. — Chad (@MidAgedBuck) March 9, 2020

Prayers up LIO I feel the same way everyday, you are strong and will get through this, We all love you man — Gary Stylez🤘🏻🗝 (@GaryStylez_) March 9, 2020

While i never will fully understand your situation, know me and many other fans are behind you and praying for you. Brighter times will come for you — Tyler Buuck (@tylerjehenna) March 9, 2020

Rush currently competes on both NXT and 205 Live brands. He made waves last year when he was removed from WWE TV soon after WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with, resulting in his association with Bobby Lashley coming to an end.

It was reported that Rush had backstage heat that stemmed from him disrespecting veterans. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry confirmed the same soon after.

Rush came back after a long hiatus and went on to win the Cruiserweight title by defeating Drew Gulak. He later lost the title to Angel Garza.