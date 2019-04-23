×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why are so many WWE stars leaving?

Jeramie Lee Bizzle
ANALYST
Feature
714   //    23 Apr 2019, 00:42 IST

Image result for superstars leaving wwe

It's been a long time since we've heard Vince McMahon scream the words "You're Fired" to his wrestlers in the middle of the ring. Now, the power has shifted as more superstars are saying "I Quit" as they're not happy with how the company has treated them.

With some of their top stars - including Dean Ambrose, Luke Harper, and now Sasha Banks -either released from their contracts or rumored to be on the way out, the WWE Universe is curious as to what's going on with the company and their recent inability to hold on to their talent.

As of now, the list of talent who have left or rumored to leave includes the following:

Released from their contract: TJP, Tye Dillinger, Hideo Itami, Dash Fuentes, Rhyno, Goldust.

Pending: Luke Harper, Dean Ambrose, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Revival.

Rumored: Rusev and Lana, Sasha Banks, Mike and Maria Kanellis.

Reasons Behind The Request?

The obvious reason many fans at this point will point to is the emergence of AEW, but there are other promotions who are interested in top stars who are currently under contract with WWE. New Japan Pro Wrestling offered Shinsuke Nakamura a deal to come to the promotion since he hasn't done much during his run with the WWE besides his NXT and United States championship reigns. However, since then Nakamura has reportedly agreed to stay with WWE.

Other reasons include the fact that the wrestlers within the company have yet to be offered any benefits including health insurance, and many of the talent are unhappy with their creative direction and character arcs.

Stars leaving the company makes WWE look bad and it's no longer the go-to destination for future aspiring wrestlers. Though up and coming stars like those in NXT are received well under the guidance of Triple H, a lot of the uncertainty stems from Vince McMahon, who changes things in the blink of an eye and is still picky as to whom he sees as main roster material.

As more wrestlers are requesting their release, in addition to other promotions making their bids for the talent, we will continue to watch and see who remains with the company, and who leaves for greener pastures.



Tags:
WWE Raw Bullet Club The Revival Luke Harper Sasha Banks WWE Points To Note
Advertisement
Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 5 WWE Superstars That Could Move To Smackdown Live 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars/teams who might sign with AEW in 2019
RELATED STORY
Six Scenarios That Are Bound To Happen In WWE In 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Tama Tonga reveals which WWE superstars he would like to have in The Bullet Club
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup: 4 RAW stars who must move to SmackDown and 4 who must not
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why The Revival leaving WWE will be bad for business 
RELATED STORY
WWE Unpopular Opinion: Vince McMahon is operating the WWE in panic mode
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why top WWE superstars want to leave the company
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Superstars Who Could Leave WWE by the End of This Year
RELATED STORY
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (11 February 2019) 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us