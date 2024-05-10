List of stars who have had 5 (or less) matches on WWE television in 2024

WWE has changed a lot over the years. One of the most notable ways the company has changed and evolved is the schedule. There were times when wrestlers were wrestling or at least on the road for 300 days in a year.

That has changed quite a bit and nowadays, as many talents don't even wrestle half as much in a year as the stars from the past did. There are a handful of main roster stars who haven't even had more than five television matches so far this year.

This article will take a look at five performers who have failed to break past five televised matches. This includes a talent who returned to the company in January, a member of The Bloodline, and a star seemingly stuck on Main Event.

It should be noted that this list strictly covers television. Premium Live Event matches and those on other programs such as Main Event and NXT Level Up, which are primarily streaming-based, are not included. With that said, onto the meat of the matter.

Below is a list of stars who have had five (or less) matches on WWE television in 2024:

#5. Jimmy Uso has only had one televised match in WWE this year

Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania [Image via WWE.com]

Jimmy Uso is an accomplished tag team performer. Alongside Jey, The Usos are arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. Given that their latest reign as champions broke every previous record, the argument for their ranking at the top is certainly strong.

Technically, Uso has had three matches on WWE TV thus far in 2024. He competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and battled his brother, Jey Uso, in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, neither of those bouts were on television.

His sole televised match this year was a three-on-two Handicap Match. He teamed up with Solo Sikoa and battled AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. Ultimately, Uso lost that bout, along with the two Premium Live Event matches, giving him a 0-3 record in 2024.

#4. Andrade has had five televised matches so far this year

Andrade with Jason Kelce and the Latino World Order [Image via WWE.com]

Andrade has been successful in numerous promotions. He was well known for his time as a star in Mexico and was a notable name, albeit one who was misused in All Elite Wrestling. In WWE, he is a former NXT Champion and United States Champion.

El Idolo has technically competed seven times on broadcasted shows, but only five of those times were on television. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and successfully teamed up with Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania XL.

His five bouts that were televised all took place on RAW. He had singles matches with Giovanni Vinci, Apollo Crews, and Dominik Mysterio. Andrade also defeated The Judgment Day in multi-man matches on two occasions. Aside from his Royal Rumble appearance, El Idolo has been undefeated on broadcasted shows since returning.

#3. Cedric Alexander has only been involved in two televised matches

Expand Tweet

Cedric Alexander is without a doubt the most underutilized male performer in WWE. He is extremely talented, but fans wouldn't know it based on how often he appears on television.

The Soul of 205 Live has only had three broadcasted matches in 2024 thus far, two of which were on SmackDown. The untelevised bout was a WWE Speed first-round match, where he lost to Big Bronson Reed.

Beyond that, Cedric lost in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown and then got pinned by Bron Breakker in just 13 seconds on the blue brand. He is criminally underused, but hopefully, that will change following the 2024 Draft.

#2. Omos was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Expand Tweet

Omos is a massive human. He is the tallest man in all of WWE by a sizable margin and sends chills of fear down the spines of any who oppose him. The giant is also a former RAW Tag Team Champion, having held the gold alongside AJ Styles.

The big man has been nearly completely absent in 2024. He has just had two broadcasted matches and only one has been on television. Like Cedric Alexander, he competed on WWE SmackDown in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but ultimately lost.

Other than that, The Nigerian Giant has been exclusively competing at live events and in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. While he wins at live events, the 29-year-old is not picking up any victories on television. Could that change this year? Omos surely hopes so.

#1. Apollo Crews has mostly been on Main Event

Expand Tweet

The final entry on this list is Apollo Crews. The 36-year-old seemingly has all of the tools to succeed, but for whatever reason, he has been underutilized by the promotion,

Apollo has had nine televised matches in the Stamford-based promotion in 2024 thus far. Of those nine, however, six have been on the Main Event program, which airs on Hulu. Another bout was on Speed, where he lost to Ivar.

His only two televised matches came in the form of RAW and SmackDown bouts. On SmackDown, he competed in, you guessed it, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. On RAW, Apollo lost to Andrade in about three minutes. Will his luck change in the second half of 2024?

