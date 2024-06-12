List of WWE Premium Live Events for the second half of 2024

WWE will host its next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, this Saturday, June 15, in Glasgow, Scotland. This will be the first time that Scotland will host a PLE and the match card has already been booked with a few big-time matches.

Clash at the Castle will be the sixth premium live event in 2024. It started with the Royal Rumble in late January, it continued with the Elimination Chamber in February, while WrestleMania 40 took place in early April (6 & 7).

A month later (May 4), WWE moved to Lyon, France for Backlash, and they travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25. This marked the second PLE that took place outside the United States this year, and will continue with the Clash at the Castle, and Money in the Bank.

With that in mind, we take a look at the PLEs that WWE will host in the second half of 2024:

Clash at the Castle (Glasgow, Scotland, June 15, 2024)

Money in the Bank (Toronto, Canada, July 6, 2024)

SummerSlam (Cleveland, Ohio, August 3, 2024)

Bash in Berlin (Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2024)

Crown Jewel (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 2, 2024)

WWE has yet to release the official date and location for the 2024 Survivor Series, which is considered one of the top PLEs and usually takes place in late November.

Last year, the event saw the shocking return of CM Punk after a decade. Meanwhile, the company could add another PLE in autumn, as two months separate Bash in Berlin (August 31) and Crown Jewel in Riyadh (November 2).

What is the match card for the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event?

All eyes will be in Glasgow, Scotland this weekend, as Clash at the Castle will take place there. It is the second edition of the PLE, with the inaugural edition taking place in September 2022, when Solo Sikoa made his official WWE debut.

This year, Sikoa could perform at the event, as his feud with Kevin Owens continues. A match between the two has yet to be confirmed for Clash at the Castle, though.

However, five matches have already been announced for the event, where both major men's titles will be on the line. Damian Priest will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre, while the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will take on AJ Styles in an I Quit Match. This will be a rematch from the title match at Backlash: France.

In addition, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn continues his feud with Chad Gable and the two will fight for the title this Saturday, while the Women's Division will also see two title matches.

In the first one, WWE Women's Champion Bayley will face Piper Niven, who gets her first title shot in a very long time, while the Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will take on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a Triple Threat Match for the tag titles.

