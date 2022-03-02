List of WWE's heel and face turns in 2022 so far

2022 has been a wild year for WWE. With just two months flipped on the calendar, there have been many ups and downs.

The Road to WrestleMania has always been a crucial period for the company. Before The Showcase of the Immortals graces us with its presence, World Wrestling Entertainment undergoes several shifts in storyline to enhance their grandest event of the year..

One of the major changes that manifests prior to 'Mania is a superstar changing their persona. WWE performers often turn babyface or heel to ignite various feuds.

Which WWE superstars have turned face in 2022?

AJ Styles was part of the heel tag team with Omos last year. In 2022, after feuding for a brief time, the team disbanded.

Styles established himself as a babyface after he offered a hand to Damian Priest following the Phenomenal One's loss. It turned out to be a pivotal change in direction for both competitors.

Madcap Moss is on the verge of turning babyface. During his match with Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber, Moss took a horrifying bump to the head.

On this week's SmackDown, Happy Corbin was scheduled to face McIntyre. Instead, Corbin forced Moss to face the Scottish Warrior despite not being medically cleared, where he lost. The WWE Universe was sympathetic towards the injured superstar, and this could lead to the protege turning on his mentor.

Which superstars have turned heel in 2022?

Superstars Edge and Damian Priest turned heel on this week's episode of RAW.

Damian Priest was scheduled to face Finn Balor for the United States championship this week. Balor secured a victory over Priest and captured the US title.

After the match, Priest cut a promo on how Balor had the backing of the WWE Universe throughout the match. He pointed out that the fans didn't support him during his reign. Later, the Archer of Infamy brutally attacked the Demon, establishing himself as a heel.

On last week's RAW, Edge issued an open challenge for his opponent at WrestleMania 38. This week, he was waiting in the ring for whoever was willing to step up.

AJ Styles quickly emerged and accepted The Rated-R Superstar's challenge. That prompted The Ultimate Opportunist to attack Styles and deliver the Con-Chair-To to the Phenomenal One, turning him into a villain in the process.

There has been a lot of shifting around the foundation of WWE as we head to the big event in Dallas. As the card takes shape, this looks to be the last of the major shake-ups, but we will have to stay tuned to see if more curveballs are headed our way.

What do you think of all the heel and babyface switches that have taken place recently as we head towards WrestleMania? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman