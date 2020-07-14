Listing the 18 WWE stars who become free agents this week and where they may be heading

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems for a number of companies all over the world. WWE has had its own fair share of setbacks since the company was forced to announce that SummerSlam, much like WrestleMania, will be taking place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida next month.

The show will also not be allowed to have an audience of fans in attendance either, something that the company has been pushing for since the beginning of the pandemic.

These setbacks have meant that WWE was forced to make wholesale changes to their roster back in April. The names that were released almost three months ago will now be free to wrestle for any company outside of WWE, and here are the 18 stars.

#18 & #17. Maria and Mike Kanellis

Mike and Maria Kanellis had reportedly requested their WWE release a few months before they were released from the company on April 15th. Their releases came just two months after Maria had given birth to their second child, a son called Carver Mars.

The couple has since gone on to create their own podcast but haven't yet hinted where their future lies. Mike and Maria have worked at Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling in the past and could easily make the move over to the two promotions in the coming weeks.

#16. EC3

Advertisement

EC3 was a star in Impact Wrestling before he moved over to WWE and the company completely wasted him and his talent. The former NXT star wasn't a surprise release back in April, but he looks to have put down some groundwork when it comes to finding a new home.

The Man formerly known as Ethan Carter III has already teased that he could be making his way to All Elite Wrestling on Twitter when his no-compete clause comes to an end this week.