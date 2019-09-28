Listing the 4 biggest botches in WWE this week

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 722 // 28 Sep 2019, 15:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE TV was full of botches this week

WWE is gearing up for what they are calling Premiere Week since it's the season premiere of Monday Night RAW, followed by the third episode of NXT on the USA Network and then SmackDown's debut on FOX. This is all rounded up by the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night, a pay-per-view that still only has three matches that have been made official.

Over the past week, the company has focused their build up on next week's core shows rather than the pay-per-view and knowing that this is one of the biggest weeks in the company's history has seemingly got to a lot of the superstars.

There were some huge botches on WWE TV this week from the most unlikely of people from Monday Night RAW, SmackDown Live and even NXT.

#4 Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic

Lee's match this week on NXT didn't go to plan

Keith Lee and Dijakovic kicked off this week's episode of NXT on the USA Network and it was a battle of the big men since both were seen as colossal athletes on the NXT roster. This made for a fantastic match between the two men, but both were getting used to performing in front of the live TV cameras.

There were several small botches throughout the match, which included Keith Lee almost falling over but the most noticeable came in the closing stages when Lee was looking for a suplex and it was then countered into a small package.

The two men were not aware of where they were in the ring so the small package rolled into the ropes and the referee was forced to call a rope break. Their reactions gave away the fact that it was a botch but that didn't prevent Lee from stepping up to secure an important victory.

1 / 4 NEXT