Lita and 2 more wrestling legends who want to face Charlotte Flair in WWE

She's the current WWE SmackDown Women's title holder, a 14-time world champion, and apparently has a whole host of wrestlers just itching for a chance to take her on.

From AEW's Jade Cargill to WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, it's safe to say that Charlotte Flair isn't short of potential opponents.

At this point in her career, The Queen has enough accolades to fill 3 resumes worth of WWE Hall of Fame careers. With that being said, Flair is yet to face the 3 wrestlers mentioned in this article.

Here are 3 legends who want to face Charlotte Flair for the first time.

#3. Michelle McCool vs. Charlotte Flair is still a possibility

If you were an avid watcher of WWE during the early 2010s, it's safe to say you'd have been quite familiar with Michelle McCool. As one half of LayCool, she and her tag partner Layla dominated the women's division. Moreover, the duo were once co-Unified Divas Champions.

The inaugural WWE Divas Champion has stated in the past that she'd definitely be interested in doing battle with Charlotte Flair during her 2020 interview with The Bump:

"That would be super fun to mix it up with her in the ring. She's got a great style, she knows how to tell a story, obviously. And I think we could go toe to toe, I think it'd be fun."

If there's one wrestling skill that stands out the most in regards to the similarities between Michelle and Charlotte, it's arguably their knack for trash talk. If the two ever end up squaring off, a war of words would certainly make for great TV.

#2. Who does WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze want to have a dream match with?

Madusa/AlundraBlayze @Madusa_rocks #Useyourvoice twitter.com/KDavJeff/statu… Jeff Tyler Smith @KDavJeff #AlundraBlayze Can't even begin to describe my excitement that @Madusa_rocks returns this Sunday at #WWEEvolution ! She and Luna were my top favorites of an era when I was a kid. Her feud with Bull Nakano = legendary. Watching a match from 95 that I've never seen before! @WWE Can't even begin to describe my excitement that @Madusa_rocks returns this Sunday at #WWEEvolution ! She and Luna were my top favorites of an era when I was a kid. Her feud with Bull Nakano = legendary. Watching a match from 95 that I've never seen before! @WWE #AlundraBlayze https://t.co/LlMfhAaXFY Thank U. Even if it’s been 18 to 20 years since I stepped in the ring and took a single bump, I’m excited. I am very honored to represent the past, then, golden era of women that need to be recognized, heard and appreciated. #GoldenEra Thank U. Even if it’s been 18 to 20 years since I stepped in the ring and took a single bump, I’m excited. I am very honored to represent the past, then, golden era of women that need to be recognized, heard and appreciated. #GoldenEra #Useyourvoice twitter.com/KDavJeff/statu…

Before there was ever a Lita, Trish Stratus, Bayley, Jazz, AJ Lee, Mercedes Moné, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Michelle McCool, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and I'm sure you get the picture; there was Alundra Blayze.

The WWE Hall of Fame inductee burst onto the scene during a time in wrestling when women weren't given nearly as much attention or opportunity to shine. She still managed to become one of the most revered and respected names in the business.

During her interview with The Bump, Blayze stated that her ideal dream match opponent (at least at the time) was Charlotte Flair due to their similar stature and style:

"I owe everything to Nattie (Natalya). I think Nattie is amazing, but I think Charlotte and I would have the best match. I know Nattie would take care of me in the ring, but I believe Charlotte would be able to as well. She would make me look amazing."

#1. Lita wants to pick up where she and Charlotte Flair last left off

Lita and Charlotte are no strangers to one another, as the two had a brief altercation around this time last year. In hindsight, their standoff was not only an epic moment, but it also made the idea of Lita winning the 2022 Royal Rumble all the more believable.

Though she came up short, Lita was still booked to wrestle in a match involving a title. Only this time around, she faced Becky Lynch a month later for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event that year.

Though the two put on a banger of a match, some were still intrigued by a potential bout pitting Flair against Lita. This seemingly includes the Hall of Famer herself as she stated that she'd like to pick up where she last left off with The Queen during her interview with Metro.co.uk:

"I think I would be lucky to step in with any of those women on the roster. There are some standouts. I had fun being in there with Shotzi, I think that would be cool to do something again. I was really impressed with Rhea Ripley, I’d love to so something with her. Of course, pick up where I left off with Charlotte Flair."

Well, the Royal Rumble is vastly approaching. An entire year has gone by since their last encounter. Could this be the year that we get The Queen vs. The Extreme?

