Lita reveals how she found out about her return plans against Becky Lynch after 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently opened up about how she learned she'd be facing Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber.

She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match as the 26th entrant and lasted well over 10 minutes before being eliminated. The 30-woman bout was won by Ronda Rousey, who made her return to WWE after a nearly three-year absence.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Lita stated that she found out about facing Big Time Becks after the Rumble. Although it came as a surprise, she ended up accepting the offer.

"Renee Young lives in Cincinnati," said Lita. "These [clothes from WWE Raw after Royal Rumble] are her clothes because that is how little time I had to prepare. They were like, "Can you come?" After St. Louis, I was supposed to go home. And on Sunday, I drove to Cincinnati and swung by Renee's house. And I'm like, "Girl, what can I wear?" Johnny Ace asked me. He's like, "do you want to fight Becky?" I'm like, "wait what? Like you know that I do. You know that she does." And he's like, "how about in like two weeks?" And I was like "No, but yes." (12:12-12:54)

Becky Lynch vs. Lita is a dream match for many WWE fans

Lita is one of the most beloved and popular female superstars in the history of the business. She inspired many of today's female performers to pursue a career in professional wrestling. The Hall of Famer was looked up to by stars including the RAW Women's Champion.

The Man is one of the most popular female superstars in WWE right now. Elimination Chamber will be the first time Lynch and Lita share the ring in a singles match. It will also be Lita's first time competing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited for the match between Becky Lynch and Lita at Elimination Chamber? Who do you think will win? Sound off below!

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will walk out with the RAW Women's Title at Elimination Chamber? Lita Becky Lynch 6 votes so far